Bihar Comes Up With Silt Management Policy Amid Protests Against Farakka Barrage And Ganga Water Sharing Treaty With Bangladesh
Bihar approved a new silt management policy aimed at improving river capacity, maintaining water flow and strengthening flood management measures.
By Dev Raj
Published : September 15, 2026 at 8:11 PM IST
Patna: The Bihar government approved the silt management policy for the state on Tuesday. It is being considered an important step towards maintaining incessant flow in the major rivers and water bodies, increasing their capacity, and help improve the flood management measures.
A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary gave the nod to the move, which has been termed as ‘Bihar Water Resources Restoration and Sediment Management Policy, 2026’.
The policy comes at a time when various political parties in Bihar are seeking the demolition of the Farakka Barrage in West Bengal because it has led to heavy siltation upstream of the Ganga. They are also demanding a review of the Ganga Water Sharing Treaty between India and Bangladesh, which is up for renewal in December this year.
It tends to address the core issue of the heavy sediment deposits in the Ganga due to the obstruction caused by the barrage and the absence of regular desilting work.
Briefing about the decision, Cabinet Secretariat Department Additional Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar Choudhary pointed out that irregular rains and a decline in the average rainfall have been noticed due to climate change, while demand for water is continuously rising due to increasing population, pressure on agriculture, urbanisation, industrialisation, and various other reasons.
"Heavy silt deposits in rivers, barrages, reservoirs, and other water resources have led to a gradual decline in their water-carrying and retaining capacity. This is leading to a decrease in their irrigation capacity and leading to an increase in flood risk and frequency. The situation has also led to a growth in the pressure on surface and groundwater," Arvind said.
Stressing that ‘water safety and management’ has assumed significant importance in such a scenario to maintain human life and continuity of development, the additional chief secretary added that the state government has come up with the silt management policy.
"The policy has been brought to remove the silt accumulated in water resources and restore their capacity. The silt taken out from the water bodies would be used in rivers, barrages, reservoirs, and barrages would be used in mud filling or soil filling and construction work in various infrastructure work," Arvind said.
A cabinet note prepared by the Water Resources Department (WRD) highlighted that the silt taken out from the water bodies would be used in the construction of national highways, railways, roads coming under the state government, irrigation facilities, flood protection works, buildings, and other similar projects.
"Under the present system, the agencies executing the projects arrange for soil filling at the local level, which is a difficult task, and at times fertile soil is also used in it," the note added.
The step taken by the state government also adheres to the recommendations under the ‘State Water Reform Framework’ proposed by the Centre under its ‘Vikasit Bharat – 2047’ plan, under which the states have to complete all related technical, policy-related, and administrative preparations by December 2026.
Restoration of traditional water bodies, their adequate maintenance and silt management are an important part of it. Water experts welcomed the state government’s move, but also cautioned about its proper implementation.
“If water bodies and rivers have to be desilted, it should be done methodically. There is a geometry of desilting, which emphasises that silt and sediments must be removed properly from all areas. If it is done more from one spot and less from other it may change the nature of the particular water body or river. The use of silt also would have to be strictly monitored, and its dumping would have to be regulated, else it would change the nature and quality of soil," Kishore Jaiswal, director of Society for Watershed and Rural Development and national convenor of Pragatisheel Krishi Manch told ETV Bharat.
Kishore added that executing agencies, especially private ones, used for desilting would have to be closely watched because they have a tendency to desilt from the river banks or sides of barrages and reservoirs because doing so is easier, and saves much time and money.
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