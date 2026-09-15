ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Comes Up With Silt Management Policy Amid Protests Against Farakka Barrage And Ganga Water Sharing Treaty With Bangladesh

Patna: The Bihar government approved the silt management policy for the state on Tuesday. It is being considered an important step towards maintaining incessant flow in the major rivers and water bodies, increasing their capacity, and help improve the flood management measures.

A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary gave the nod to the move, which has been termed as ‘Bihar Water Resources Restoration and Sediment Management Policy, 2026’.

The policy comes at a time when various political parties in Bihar are seeking the demolition of the Farakka Barrage in West Bengal because it has led to heavy siltation upstream of the Ganga. They are also demanding a review of the Ganga Water Sharing Treaty between India and Bangladesh, which is up for renewal in December this year.

It tends to address the core issue of the heavy sediment deposits in the Ganga due to the obstruction caused by the barrage and the absence of regular desilting work.

Briefing about the decision, Cabinet Secretariat Department Additional Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar Choudhary pointed out that irregular rains and a decline in the average rainfall have been noticed due to climate change, while demand for water is continuously rising due to increasing population, pressure on agriculture, urbanisation, industrialisation, and various other reasons.

"Heavy silt deposits in rivers, barrages, reservoirs, and other water resources have led to a gradual decline in their water-carrying and retaining capacity. This is leading to a decrease in their irrigation capacity and leading to an increase in flood risk and frequency. The situation has also led to a growth in the pressure on surface and groundwater," Arvind said.

Stressing that ‘water safety and management’ has assumed significant importance in such a scenario to maintain human life and continuity of development, the additional chief secretary added that the state government has come up with the silt management policy.

"The policy has been brought to remove the silt accumulated in water resources and restore their capacity. The silt taken out from the water bodies would be used in rivers, barrages, reservoirs, and barrages would be used in mud filling or soil filling and construction work in various infrastructure work," Arvind said.