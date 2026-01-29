ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Comes Up With 'Guru-Shishya' Programme To Protect Its Dying Art Forms

By Dev Raj

Patna: Bihar has embarked on an ambitious programme to protect the state’s rich cultural heritage and artforms that are rare, or are on the verge of extinction by re-establishing the ‘guru–shishya’ (teacher–disciple) tradition of yore.

Christened as the ‘Mukhyamantri Guru-Shishya Parampara Yojana’, it will oversee the selection of gurus in various art traditions, their assistants and the disciples, who would learn from them. Each guru will take eight pupils and train them rigorously in the area of his expertise.

“There are several dying art forms including various types of folk dances, singing, story-telling, acting, music and painting which need to be conserved. This is a scheme to protect and nurture them. We have already earmarked some of them that are vanishing,” state art and culture department joint secretary and director of cultural affairs Ruby told ETV Bharat.

The government has zeroed-in on over 50 art forms, including the indigenous and famous Patna Kalam painting style that flourished between the 18th and 20th centuries and is done in brush technique without pencil sketching.

The other painting styles that would be covered under the programme include Mali Kala of the Anga (Bhagalpur) region in which folk paintings are made from bright, natural dyes on caskets made of bamboo strips and handmade paper; Bhojpuri Pidia art that includes traditional paintings considered auspicious in the Bhojpur region; and block printing art of Bhojpur.

Similarly, the Sikki grass art of Mithilanchal region in which a special golden grass is used to make baskets, containers, utensils, toys, mats, stools, and decorative items has also been selected for protection and nurturing. Various musical instruments that have almost become extinct would also be patronised under the government programme. Their manufacturing would also be taken care of and their use in social functions would be popularised.

These include sarangi (indigenous single-string violin-type of instrument), been (traditional folk wind instrument used by snake charmers), nagada (special traditional drums beaten on festive occasions or to make announcements), violin-shehnai, esraj (traditional bowed string instrument), rudra veena (ancient large plucked string instrument famous for deep, bass sounds) and vichitra veena (rare, fretless, plucked string instrument with a long, wide wooden neck with two large, decorative gourd resonators (tumba) at each end. It is used to create a distinct sliding, vocal-like sound using a glass ball or egg-shaped piece or batta.