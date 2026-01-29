Bihar Comes Up With 'Guru-Shishya' Programme To Protect Its Dying Art Forms
The programme will oversee the selection of gurus in various art traditions, their assistants and the disciples, who would learn from them.
By Dev Raj
Published : January 29, 2026 at 5:24 PM IST
Patna: Bihar has embarked on an ambitious programme to protect the state’s rich cultural heritage and artforms that are rare, or are on the verge of extinction by re-establishing the ‘guru–shishya’ (teacher–disciple) tradition of yore.
Christened as the ‘Mukhyamantri Guru-Shishya Parampara Yojana’, it will oversee the selection of gurus in various art traditions, their assistants and the disciples, who would learn from them. Each guru will take eight pupils and train them rigorously in the area of his expertise.
“There are several dying art forms including various types of folk dances, singing, story-telling, acting, music and painting which need to be conserved. This is a scheme to protect and nurture them. We have already earmarked some of them that are vanishing,” state art and culture department joint secretary and director of cultural affairs Ruby told ETV Bharat.
The government has zeroed-in on over 50 art forms, including the indigenous and famous Patna Kalam painting style that flourished between the 18th and 20th centuries and is done in brush technique without pencil sketching.
The other painting styles that would be covered under the programme include Mali Kala of the Anga (Bhagalpur) region in which folk paintings are made from bright, natural dyes on caskets made of bamboo strips and handmade paper; Bhojpuri Pidia art that includes traditional paintings considered auspicious in the Bhojpur region; and block printing art of Bhojpur.
Similarly, the Sikki grass art of Mithilanchal region in which a special golden grass is used to make baskets, containers, utensils, toys, mats, stools, and decorative items has also been selected for protection and nurturing. Various musical instruments that have almost become extinct would also be patronised under the government programme. Their manufacturing would also be taken care of and their use in social functions would be popularised.
These include sarangi (indigenous single-string violin-type of instrument), been (traditional folk wind instrument used by snake charmers), nagada (special traditional drums beaten on festive occasions or to make announcements), violin-shehnai, esraj (traditional bowed string instrument), rudra veena (ancient large plucked string instrument famous for deep, bass sounds) and vichitra veena (rare, fretless, plucked string instrument with a long, wide wooden neck with two large, decorative gourd resonators (tumba) at each end. It is used to create a distinct sliding, vocal-like sound using a glass ball or egg-shaped piece or batta.
Pakhawaj (an ancient, barrel-shaped, two-headed wooden drum used as a primary percussion instrument in Dhrupad-style of classical music and as the ancestor to the table, and sitar (a plucked stringed instrument with a long neck, a hollow pear-shaped gourd body and 18 to 23 strings that is played while seated) are also present.
Classical vocal forms khayal, dhrupad, dhamar, thumri, dadra, hori and sataria are among the singing styles that would be protected and nurtured as a part of the programme. Various folk dances that are disappearing from the society – Paika, Karma, Karia, Dhobia, Jharni, Vidapad, Kathghorwa, Jhijhiya, Pawaria – would also be covered under the ambitious scheme, while folk music like Sumangli, Ropni, Katni, Chaita, Purbi, and Sanskar would also be conserved.
Virtually extinct folk-dance drama – Bidesia, Nardi, Domkach, Baguli, Birha, Jalim Singh, Hirni-Birni, Chakuli Banka, Kirtania, Kshatri Gugalia – have placed among the art forms that would be protected under the government scheme. Folk storytelling Gauraiya Baba, Bharthari Baba, Dina Bhadri, Raja Sahlesh, Reshma-Chuharmal, and Sati Vihula have also been chosen under the protection programme.
The gurus selected to train disciples will have to be of minimum 50 years of age while the pupils will be selected from the age group of 16 to 35 years. According to the art and culture department joint secretary, the gurus will be provided Rs 15,000 per month while their assistants would get Rs 7,500 per month. The students selected for training under the programme would be provided Rs 5,000 per month.
“In the first phase 20 gurus in various art forms and their assistants would be selected. Each teacher will provide training to eight students as a part of the programme course, which will continue for a duration of two years,” Ruby said.
“We are already inviting applications. An expert committee constituted by the department would select the gurus, while the pupils would be chosen by a committee of the gurus and concerned district art and culture officers,” she added.
A convocation ceremony for the students would be held once their two-year course is over. They would also have to perform on their occasion to showcase their acquired talent.