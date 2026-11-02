Bihar CM Urges Affluent, Income Tax Payers To Give Up 125 Units Of Free Electricity
The free electricity scheme is counted among one of the factors that swung the polls in favour of the incumbent National Democratic Alliance government.
By Dev Raj
Published : November 2, 2026 at 10:16 AM IST
Patna: Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary appealed to income-tax payers and financially well-off people in the state to voluntarily give up free electricity being provided to them by the government.
The appeal came while Samrat was addressing the two-day 'Pataliputra National Youth Parliament-2.0' here in Patna on Sunday. It also throws the spotlight on the erosion of the state treasury over the plethora of welfare schemes launched by the state government in 2025 to face the Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections.
"The state government is spending around Rs 23,000 crore annually on electricity subsidies, with an expenditure of Rs 8,000-10,000 on average per household every year. Financially well-off people and income-tax-payers should voluntarily give up the free electricity benefit and contribute towards Bihar's development," Samrat said.
The Bihar government is providing 125 units of free electricity per month to all consumers in the state, irrespective of any class distinction.
The scheme was launched by the then chief minister Nitish Kumar-led government in the run-up to the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections held in November 2025. It is counted among one of the factors that swung the polls in favour of the incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.
Speaking further on the occasion, the chief minister also stressed the role of the youth in strengthening democracy and building a developed India.
He said that the historical association of Bihar with democratic values in the form of the first republic at Vaishali and the prevalence of various other republics, along with democratic decision-making processes, made it imperative for the youth to take the lead in preserving and strengthening them.
"Youths have a crucial role to play in strengthening democracy, preserving the country's civilisation, cultural heritage, and building a developed India," Samrat added.
Choudhary pointed out that India achieved Independence in 1947 through the sacrifices and struggles of freedom fighters.
"As the country approaches the completion of 80 years of Independence, there is a need to reaffirm the commitment to strengthening democratic values. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working towards the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047, while former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had made significant contributions to the state's development," Samrat said.
The chief minister recalled the contribution of the youths in the 1974 Total Revolution movement.
"The present generation, comprising Gen Z and Gen Alpha, must also contribute towards strengthening the democratic system. Quality education and acquisition of knowledge were the real foundations of success and prosperity, while calling for the annual organisation of the youth parliament to connect young people with democratic processes, constitutional values and nation-building," Samrat added.
Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari, Samastipur MP Shambhavi Choudhary and youth parliament founder Sayan Kunal were present among others on the occasion.
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