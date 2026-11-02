ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar CM Urges Affluent, Income Tax Payers To Give Up 125 Units Of Free Electricity

Patna: Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary appealed to income-tax payers and financially well-off people in the state to voluntarily give up free electricity being provided to them by the government.

The appeal came while Samrat was addressing the two-day 'Pataliputra National Youth Parliament-2.0' here in Patna on Sunday. It also throws the spotlight on the erosion of the state treasury over the plethora of welfare schemes launched by the state government in 2025 to face the Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections.

"The state government is spending around Rs 23,000 crore annually on electricity subsidies, with an expenditure of Rs 8,000-10,000 on average per household every year. Financially well-off people and income-tax-payers should voluntarily give up the free electricity benefit and contribute towards Bihar's development," Samrat said.

The Bihar government is providing 125 units of free electricity per month to all consumers in the state, irrespective of any class distinction.

The scheme was launched by the then chief minister Nitish Kumar-led government in the run-up to the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections held in November 2025. It is counted among one of the factors that swung the polls in favour of the incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

Speaking further on the occasion, the chief minister also stressed the role of the youth in strengthening democracy and building a developed India.

He said that the historical association of Bihar with democratic values in the form of the first republic at Vaishali and the prevalence of various other republics, along with democratic decision-making processes, made it imperative for the youth to take the lead in preserving and strengthening them.