ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary Welcomes Nepal To Dehradun Cycle Rally To Protect Environment

The cyclists with Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary at his residence in Patna on Saturday. ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary welcomed the Janakpur (Nepal) to Dehradun (Uttarakhand) bicycle rally led by environmental activist and Padma Bhushan awardee Anil Prakash Joshi at his official 1, Aney Marg residence in the state capital on Saturday.

He extended his good wishes to the group of travellers, who will traverse around 3,000 km across seven states to highlight their rally's theme – Nature is God – and stress the need to protect it.

Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary with environmentalist and Padma Bhushan awardee Anil Prakash Joshi on Saturday. (ETV Bharat)

"You all are touring to spread the message of water conservation, reviving and rejuvenating rivers, and environmental awareness among the people. I welcome you all and extend my best wishes. We also welcome your suggestions regarding the environment and development of Bihar," Samrat Choudhary said while interacting with the rallyists.

The chief minister told them about the state government’s work over the past two decades in environment protection and conservation, including increasing the green cover from 6 percent in 2000, when Jharkhand separated from Bihar, to 15 percent at present.

The cycle rally team led by environmentalist Anil Prakash Joshi at Takht Shri Harimandir Sahib in Patna. (ETV Bharat)

Samrat also underscored that despite receiving less rainfall annually, the state faces floods but is making every effort to promote green energy and has developed a water management plan to conserve and better utilise this vital resource.

"This year Bihar received 32 percent less rainfall than the average, but still bore the brunt of floods due to a huge amount of water flowing down from Nepal. We are working on a plan to manage the water in the Gandak, Kosi and Ganga rivers. An agreement has been reached on the division of the Sone river’s water between our state and Jharkhand. We have plans to construct a barrage on the Sone and provide its water to the Falgu river," Samrat added.

Nepal Madhesh province governor Surendra Labh Karna flagging off the bicycle rally led by environmentalist Anil Prakash Joshi from Janakpur Dham on October 2. (ETV Bharat)

The bicycle rally comes in the aftermath of flash floods in Nepal, including the Rasuwa – Bhotekoshi flood in which around 1,500 people lost their lives while over 5,000 are still missing. Uttarakhand has also been facing severe floods and landslides recently. These events are attributed to environmental degradation and climate change.