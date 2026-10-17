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Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary Welcomes Nepal To Dehradun Cycle Rally To Protect Environment

The bicycle rally comes in the aftermath of flash floods in Nepal, including the Rasuwa – Bhotekoshi flood.

Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary Welcomes Nepal To Dehradun Cycle Rally To Protect Environment
The cyclists with Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary at his residence in Patna on Saturday. (ETV Bharat)
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By Dev Raj

Published : October 17, 2026 at 3:38 PM IST

3 Min Read
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Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary welcomed the Janakpur (Nepal) to Dehradun (Uttarakhand) bicycle rally led by environmental activist and Padma Bhushan awardee Anil Prakash Joshi at his official 1, Aney Marg residence in the state capital on Saturday.

He extended his good wishes to the group of travellers, who will traverse around 3,000 km across seven states to highlight their rally's theme – Nature is God – and stress the need to protect it.

Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary with environmentalist and Padma Bhushan awardee Anil Prakash Joshi on Saturday.
Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary with environmentalist and Padma Bhushan awardee Anil Prakash Joshi on Saturday. (ETV Bharat)

"You all are touring to spread the message of water conservation, reviving and rejuvenating rivers, and environmental awareness among the people. I welcome you all and extend my best wishes. We also welcome your suggestions regarding the environment and development of Bihar," Samrat Choudhary said while interacting with the rallyists.

The chief minister told them about the state government’s work over the past two decades in environment protection and conservation, including increasing the green cover from 6 percent in 2000, when Jharkhand separated from Bihar, to 15 percent at present.

The cycle rally team led by environmentalist Anil Prakash Joshi at Takht Shri Harimandir Sahib in Patna.
The cycle rally team led by environmentalist Anil Prakash Joshi at Takht Shri Harimandir Sahib in Patna. (ETV Bharat)

Samrat also underscored that despite receiving less rainfall annually, the state faces floods but is making every effort to promote green energy and has developed a water management plan to conserve and better utilise this vital resource.

"This year Bihar received 32 percent less rainfall than the average, but still bore the brunt of floods due to a huge amount of water flowing down from Nepal. We are working on a plan to manage the water in the Gandak, Kosi and Ganga rivers. An agreement has been reached on the division of the Sone river’s water between our state and Jharkhand. We have plans to construct a barrage on the Sone and provide its water to the Falgu river," Samrat added.

Nepal Madhesh province governor Surendra Labh Karna flagging off the bicycle rally led by environmentalist Anil Prakash Joshi from Janakpur Dham on October 2.
Nepal Madhesh province governor Surendra Labh Karna flagging off the bicycle rally led by environmentalist Anil Prakash Joshi from Janakpur Dham on October 2. (ETV Bharat)

The bicycle rally comes in the aftermath of flash floods in Nepal, including the Rasuwa – Bhotekoshi flood in which around 1,500 people lost their lives while over 5,000 are still missing. Uttarakhand has also been facing severe floods and landslides recently. These events are attributed to environmental degradation and climate change.

"Nature is God and is one. We are travelling to tell this to the people. You all know that 35,000 people died in Europe this summer because it is a land of temperate climate and the heat increased to drastic levels. Those who are responsible for such circumstances in the world are understanding their mistakes," Anil, 70, said.

The 'Nature is God' cycle rally led by environmentalist Anil Prakash Joshi being welcomed at a remote eatery in Deoghar in Jharkhand.
The 'Nature is God' cycle rally led by environmentalist Anil Prakash Joshi being welcomed at a remote eatery in Deoghar in Jharkhand. (ETV Bharat)

"Developing countries like us must understand that there is no difference between God and Nature. If we just worship God and leave nature, then we are lost. The way we have exploited natural resources for our use, the time has come to stop it. The world is changing and a huge gap (read: disaster) is being witnessed. This gap will keep increasing and might put our survival at stake,” Anil added.

The rally started from Janakpur, which is considered the place of Goddess Sita, on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Nepal’s Madhesh governor Surendra Labh Karna flagged off the cyclists from Janakpurdham Temple.

Women in Madhubani district welcoming the cycle rally led by environmentalist Anil Prakash Joshi.
Women in Madhubani district welcoming the cycle rally led by environmentalist Anil Prakash Joshi. (ETV Bharat)

The rally moved from the neighbouring country to Bihar. It moved through various districts, went to Jharkhand for a while, and returned to Bihar. It will move toward Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan before ending at Dehradun in Uttarakhand. However, the concluding ceremony will be held at Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

Altogether, 20 cyclists are in the age group of 17 to 70. Men, women, scientists and researchers are among them. The rally is expected to conclude towards the end of November.

The cycle rally with the theme 'Nature is God' led by environmentalist and Padma Bhushan awardee Anil Prakash Joshi.
The cycle rally with the theme 'Nature is God' led by environmentalist and Padma Bhushan awardee Anil Prakash Joshi. (ETV Bharat)
Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary Welcomes Nepal To Dehradun Cycle Rally To Protect Environment
The cycle rally with the theme 'Nature is God' led by environmentalist and Padma Bhushan awardee Anil Prakash Joshi. (ETV Bharat)

Also Read

  1. Nepal Hit By Deadly Floods And Landslides Triggered By Torrential Rains; 27 Killed, Hundreds Rescued
  2. Heavy Rainfall In Nepal Leads To Fresh Floods In Bihar

TAGGED:

SAMRAT CHOUDHARY
ANIL PRAKASH JOSHI
RASUWA BHOTEKOSHI FLOOD
BIHAR BICYCLE RALLY
NEPAL DEHRADUN BICYCLE RALLY

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