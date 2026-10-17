Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary Welcomes Nepal To Dehradun Cycle Rally To Protect Environment
The bicycle rally comes in the aftermath of flash floods in Nepal, including the Rasuwa – Bhotekoshi flood.
By Dev Raj
Published : October 17, 2026 at 3:38 PM IST
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary welcomed the Janakpur (Nepal) to Dehradun (Uttarakhand) bicycle rally led by environmental activist and Padma Bhushan awardee Anil Prakash Joshi at his official 1, Aney Marg residence in the state capital on Saturday.
He extended his good wishes to the group of travellers, who will traverse around 3,000 km across seven states to highlight their rally's theme – Nature is God – and stress the need to protect it.
"You all are touring to spread the message of water conservation, reviving and rejuvenating rivers, and environmental awareness among the people. I welcome you all and extend my best wishes. We also welcome your suggestions regarding the environment and development of Bihar," Samrat Choudhary said while interacting with the rallyists.
The chief minister told them about the state government’s work over the past two decades in environment protection and conservation, including increasing the green cover from 6 percent in 2000, when Jharkhand separated from Bihar, to 15 percent at present.
Samrat also underscored that despite receiving less rainfall annually, the state faces floods but is making every effort to promote green energy and has developed a water management plan to conserve and better utilise this vital resource.
"This year Bihar received 32 percent less rainfall than the average, but still bore the brunt of floods due to a huge amount of water flowing down from Nepal. We are working on a plan to manage the water in the Gandak, Kosi and Ganga rivers. An agreement has been reached on the division of the Sone river’s water between our state and Jharkhand. We have plans to construct a barrage on the Sone and provide its water to the Falgu river," Samrat added.
The bicycle rally comes in the aftermath of flash floods in Nepal, including the Rasuwa – Bhotekoshi flood in which around 1,500 people lost their lives while over 5,000 are still missing. Uttarakhand has also been facing severe floods and landslides recently. These events are attributed to environmental degradation and climate change.
"Nature is God and is one. We are travelling to tell this to the people. You all know that 35,000 people died in Europe this summer because it is a land of temperate climate and the heat increased to drastic levels. Those who are responsible for such circumstances in the world are understanding their mistakes," Anil, 70, said.
"Developing countries like us must understand that there is no difference between God and Nature. If we just worship God and leave nature, then we are lost. The way we have exploited natural resources for our use, the time has come to stop it. The world is changing and a huge gap (read: disaster) is being witnessed. This gap will keep increasing and might put our survival at stake,” Anil added.
The rally started from Janakpur, which is considered the place of Goddess Sita, on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Nepal’s Madhesh governor Surendra Labh Karna flagged off the cyclists from Janakpurdham Temple.
The rally moved from the neighbouring country to Bihar. It moved through various districts, went to Jharkhand for a while, and returned to Bihar. It will move toward Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan before ending at Dehradun in Uttarakhand. However, the concluding ceremony will be held at Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.
Altogether, 20 cyclists are in the age group of 17 to 70. Men, women, scientists and researchers are among them. The rally is expected to conclude towards the end of November.
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