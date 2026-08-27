Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary Undertakes Aerial Survey Of Valmikinagar Barrage And Flood Affected Areas
The Chief Minister asserted that ensuring the safety of the people and providing them every possible assistance was the topmost priority of the state government.
By Dev Raj
Published : August 27, 2026 at 3:54 PM IST
Patna: Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary undertook an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Bihar along the Indo-Nepal border on Thursday. He took stock of the situation at Bagaha, Valmikinagar and Bettiah in West Champaran district and reviewed the administration’s preparations for rescue and relief operations.
Samrat landed at Valmikinagar, where a barrage on the Gandak River is located along the Indo-Nepal border. The place had witnessed the arrival of the flash flood water from Nepal on Wednesday night, though the flow and volume were less than expected and the government heaved a sigh of relief.
Deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, chief secretary Pratyaya Amrit and other officials were with him as he interacted with the government officials posted at Valmikinagar and expressed gratitude that the state had a narrow escape.
जरूरी सूचना— Water Resources Department, Government of Bihar (@WRD_Bihar) August 27, 2026
दिनांक 26.08.2026 को रात 11 बजे गंडक नदी का जलस्तर 1,50,200 क्यूसेक के पीक स्तर पर रहा। इसके बाद जलस्तर में लगातार कमी दर्ज की गई। हालांकि, देवघाट क्षेत्र में देर से हुई वर्षा के कारण गंडक नदी के जलस्तर में पुनः वृद्धि दर्ज की जा रही है। pic.twitter.com/i6VCfr1dHh
“It is God’s blessings that we are safe. The way disaster struck Nepal is a matter of concern. The Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister were continuously keeping a watch on Bihar, among other things. The situation is slowly becoming normal,” Samrat told reporters.
“Rainfall has happened, so some water is coming. The discharge at the barrage is around 1 lakh cusecs. Slowly the situation from here to Patna will become normal. The danger is also subsiding,” Samrat added.
Asserting that ensuring the safety of the people and providing them every possible assistance was the topmost priority of the state government, the chief minister directed the officials to undertake all necessary measures in this regard.
Bihar had sounded a high alert on Wednesday about impending flash floods in the aftermath of the catastrophe in Nepal. The government had said that 3-metre-high waves could sweep through the Gandak (called Narayani in Nepal) and had asked the people and the administration to be prepared to meet the situation.
However, less than expected water came from Nepal to the Valmikinagar barrage and the peak discharge was recorded at just 1.50 lakh cusecs at around 12:30 AM on Thursday. It dropped to 79,700 cusecs by 5 AM, but again started rising. It was a little over than 1.06 lakh cusecs at 2 PM.
“The discharge decreased from the peak of 1.50 lakh cusecs, but is again rising due to heavy rains in the Deoghat region in Nepal. No adverse impact on embankments has been identified under the present situation so far. Our officials are constantly monitoring everything. The water level in the Ganga is also showing a declining trend,” a communique by the water resources department (WRD) said.
The water level of the Ganga at Gandhi Ghat in Patna was at 49.35 metres at 2 PM on Thursday. It was flowing 75 centimetres above the danger level of 48.60 metres. However, it has decreased by around 5 centimetres in comparison to the highest water level on Wednesday.
Vast areas in Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Patna and Begusarai districts have been reeling under floods for the past few days. A fall in the water level of the Ganga will ease the situation.
The WRD’s central flood control cell is working round-the-clock and its engineers are continuously deployed at the Valmikinagar barrage.
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