ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary Undertakes Aerial Survey Of Valmikinagar Barrage And Flood Affected Areas

Patna: Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary undertook an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Bihar along the Indo-Nepal border on Thursday. He took stock of the situation at Bagaha, Valmikinagar and Bettiah in West Champaran district and reviewed the administration’s preparations for rescue and relief operations.

Samrat landed at Valmikinagar, where a barrage on the Gandak River is located along the Indo-Nepal border. The place had witnessed the arrival of the flash flood water from Nepal on Wednesday night, though the flow and volume were less than expected and the government heaved a sigh of relief.

Flood affected areas in West Champaran district (ETV Bharat)

Deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, chief secretary Pratyaya Amrit and other officials were with him as he interacted with the government officials posted at Valmikinagar and expressed gratitude that the state had a narrow escape.

“It is God’s blessings that we are safe. The way disaster struck Nepal is a matter of concern. The Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister were continuously keeping a watch on Bihar, among other things. The situation is slowly becoming normal,” Samrat told reporters.

“Rainfall has happened, so some water is coming. The discharge at the barrage is around 1 lakh cusecs. Slowly the situation from here to Patna will become normal. The danger is also subsiding,” Samrat added.