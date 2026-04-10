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Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha Member

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan greets Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the latter takes oath as a member of the House, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took the oath as a Rajya Sabha member in Delhi on Friday. Vice-President and the Chairman of the Upper House of the Parliament, C.P. Radhakrishnan, administered it to him at 12:13 PM.

The oath ceremony was held in a hall within the Rajya Sabha premises in the presence of senior leaders cutting across party lines, including Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Health Minister and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha JP Nadda, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh, Congress Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh, and several others.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha Member (Sansad TV)

After the oath, Radhakrishnan welcomed him to the Council of States, while Nitish kept asking whether the ceremony was over.

The event marked his penultimate step towards quitting as the chief minister of Bihar. He will return to Patna this evening and is expected to resign from the chief minister’s position in a couple of days.

With the oath, Nitish joined the select club of leaders who have been members of all four parliamentary and legislative houses – Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly), and Vidhan Parishad (Legislative Council) in the country. From Bihar, former chief minister Lalu Prasad and former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi are also members of the elite club.

Several senior Janata Dal (United) leaders and members of his cabinet were present in the Rajya Sabha to witness the moment that is being considered a climactic one for Bihar politics. It will pave the way for the first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – led government in the state.