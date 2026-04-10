Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha Member
Nitish Kumar took oath as Rajya Sabha member in Delhi, marking a key step before his expected resignation as CM in the coming days.
By Dev Raj
Published : April 10, 2026 at 12:43 PM IST
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took the oath as a Rajya Sabha member in Delhi on Friday. Vice-President and the Chairman of the Upper House of the Parliament, C.P. Radhakrishnan, administered it to him at 12:13 PM.
The oath ceremony was held in a hall within the Rajya Sabha premises in the presence of senior leaders cutting across party lines, including Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Health Minister and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha JP Nadda, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh, Congress Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh, and several others.
After the oath, Radhakrishnan welcomed him to the Council of States, while Nitish kept asking whether the ceremony was over.
The event marked his penultimate step towards quitting as the chief minister of Bihar. He will return to Patna this evening and is expected to resign from the chief minister’s position in a couple of days.
With the oath, Nitish joined the select club of leaders who have been members of all four parliamentary and legislative houses – Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly), and Vidhan Parishad (Legislative Council) in the country. From Bihar, former chief minister Lalu Prasad and former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi are also members of the elite club.
Several senior Janata Dal (United) leaders and members of his cabinet were present in the Rajya Sabha to witness the moment that is being considered a climactic one for Bihar politics. It will pave the way for the first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – led government in the state.
Notable among the leaders from Bihar, who were present with Nitish, included JD(U) national executive president and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Kumar Jha, Congress Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh, deputy chief minister Samrat Chaudhary, ministers Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Ashok Choudhary and others.
Nitish had reached Delhi on Thursday afternoon, especially for the oath ceremony.
The 75-year-old JD(U) president is the longest-serving chief minister of Bihar. He took charge in 2005 and has held the post since then, except for an interregnum of around nine months in 2014-15.
Nitish announced his decision to go to the Rajya Sabha on March 4 amid Holi celebrations in the state and the country and indicated that a new government would take charge in the state. He filed his nomination papers on March 5 and was elected to the Upper House of Parliament on March 16. He quit as an MLC (Member of Legislative Council) on March 30 as per the constitutional and electoral rules.
An engineer from Bihar College of Engineering (now National Institute of Technology, Patna), Nitish entered politics in the early 1970s as a follower of socialist leader and freedom fighter Jayaprakash Narayan and Ram Manohar Lohia.
He became an MLA for the first time in 1985 and a Lok Sabha member in 1989. He also served as Union Minister of Railways, Agriculture, and Surface Transport in the cabinet of the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Meanwhile, JD(U) ally and NDA member Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in the process of zeroing in on its leader who will succeed Nitish in the state.
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