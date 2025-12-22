ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Meets PM Modi, Amit Shah, JD(U) MPs

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is on a two-day visit of Delhi since yesterday, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday morning, followed by a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Union Minister Lalan Singh were also present at these meetings.

This was Nitish's first formal meeting with the PM and HM after taking oath as CM for the tenth time, which is why they are being considered as very important in power circles. The discussions reportedly focused on how to develop Bihar.

After CM Nitish Kumar's meeting with PM Modi, senior Bihar MLC and Rural Works Minister Ashok Choudhary said, "It was a courtesy call after the formation of the state government. Discussions were held on the Seven Resolutions Scheme 3.0 and how the Central government can assist Bihar."