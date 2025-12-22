Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Meets PM Modi, Amit Shah, JD(U) MPs
Courtesy call included discussions about Bihar's development. There are speculations that 5 Bihar Rajya Sabha seats to become vacant next year were also discussed.
Published : December 22, 2025 at 3:44 PM IST
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is on a two-day visit of Delhi since yesterday, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday morning, followed by a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Union Minister Lalan Singh were also present at these meetings.
This was Nitish's first formal meeting with the PM and HM after taking oath as CM for the tenth time, which is why they are being considered as very important in power circles. The discussions reportedly focused on how to develop Bihar.
After CM Nitish Kumar's meeting with PM Modi, senior Bihar MLC and Rural Works Minister Ashok Choudhary said, "It was a courtesy call after the formation of the state government. Discussions were held on the Seven Resolutions Scheme 3.0 and how the Central government can assist Bihar."
Afterwards, Nitish met Amit Shah at his residence, along with his deputy Samrat Choudhary.
The Bihar CM also met with JD(U) leaders and workers, including a visit to the residence of Union Minister and JD(U) leader Lalan Singh. Party sources said these discussions include plans for the JD(U)'s organisation and future strategies.
There is also speculation that CM Nitish may have discussed the five Rajya Sabha seats from Bihar that will become vacant next year, with regards to how many seats each will be allocated to the alliance partners. Expansion of the state Cabinet is also likely to figure prominently in the talks, with the exercise expected to take place after Makar Sankranti.
