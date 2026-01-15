ETV Bharat / bharat

As Nitish Kumar Embarks Upon His Samriddhi Yatra, A Look At His 15 Yatras In 20 Years

By Avinash Kumar

Patna: It will take Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to complete his current term and get reelected for another to become the country's longest-serving CM. But he already holds the record of being elected CM of a state the maximum number of times. And now, the 10-time CM of Bihar is about to extend another record against his name, as the CM to have undertaken the maximum number of political yatras.

Already, he has undertaken 16 yatras in his long and storied political career. This time, he will embark on his 16th state-wide tour with the Samriddhi Yatra (Prosperity Journey) from January 16 to January 24, covering nine districts, on the back of the recent landslide electoral victory in the Assembly polls.

Like a good publicist, Nitish uses a different name for each of his yatras. In a move that hearkens to ideal rulers in Hindu mythology, he undertakes these to connect with the people and to instill confidence in them, gather feedback, formulate major development plans, and then revisit to take stock of their implementation. Needless to say, each of these yatras has benefited Bihar's uncrowned king in some way.

16 Yatras In 20 Years: A Timeline

Nyay Yatra, 2005: Political expert Prof. Pramod Kumar says that through these yatras, the Chief Minister tries to convey a specific message to the people. That's why he gives different names to each of his yatras. When the February 2005 Bihar Assembly elections did not yield a majority, and President's Rule was imposed by the UPA government at the Centre, he launched his first yatra, the Nyay (Justice) Yatra. It had a tremendous impact, and in the October 2005 Assembly polls, Nitish Kumar formed the government with a clear majority.

Three Yatras In 2009: Although the CM did not undertake any yatras for four years after forming government, he undertook three in 2009. Through these yatras — Vikas (Development) Yatra, Dhanyawad (Thanksgiving) Yatra, and Pravas (Touring) Yatra — he gathered feedback about the development works he had carried out till then, and launched several schemes.

"The first yatra in 2005 proved to be a game-changer for Nitish Kumar's political career. The three yatras in 2009 gave the NDA a spectacular victory in the 2010 Assembly polls, when it won 206 out of 243 seats, even as the RJD was reduced to only 22 seats," said Prof. Pramod Kumar.

Vishwas, Seva, and Adhikar Yatras: After the spectacular victory in 2010, Nitish Kumar undertook the Vishwas (Trust) Yatra to assure the people of Bihar's ongoing development. He then undertook the Seva (Service) Yatra in 2011 and the Adhikar (Rights) Yatra in 2012.

Sankalp Yatra in 2014: When the BJP nominated Narendra Modi as its candidate for Prime Minister, an upset Nitish broke away from the NDA. Before the elections, he undertook Sankalp (Pledge) Yatra to garner support and make pledges to the people.

But it did not reap much political dividend. His party, the Janata Dal United (JD-U), contested the elections alone and was reduced to only two seats. It remains the only yatra from which the CM did not reap any tangible political dividend.

Nitish subsequently resigned as CM and handed over power to Jitan Ram Manjhi. However, after a dispute with Manjhi, he removed him and reclaimed the post.

Sampark Yatra In 2015: For the 2015 Assembly polls, Nitish formed a grand alliance with Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashrtiya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress. It resulted in a landslide victory. Once again, Nitish became the CM. Soon after, he undertook the Sampark (Contact) Yatra, to bridge the gap that had allegedly developed between him and the people.

Nishchay, Samiksha, Jal Jeevan Hariyali Yatras: In 2016, Nitish undertook the Nishchay (Determination) Yatra, and, after rejoining the NDA in 2017, went on the Samiksha (Review) Yatra. Soon after, the NDA won 39 out of 40 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Afterwards, in 2019, he launched the Jal Jeevan Hariyali (Water, Life, and Greenery) Yatra — a major campaign to create environmental awareness among the people.