As Nitish Kumar Embarks Upon His Samriddhi Yatra, A Look At His 15 Yatras In 20 Years
The 10-time CM holds records for getting elected as CM the maximum number of times, and for undertaking more yatras than any other CM.
Published : January 15, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST
By Avinash Kumar
Patna: It will take Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to complete his current term and get reelected for another to become the country's longest-serving CM. But he already holds the record of being elected CM of a state the maximum number of times. And now, the 10-time CM of Bihar is about to extend another record against his name, as the CM to have undertaken the maximum number of political yatras.
Already, he has undertaken 16 yatras in his long and storied political career. This time, he will embark on his 16th state-wide tour with the Samriddhi Yatra (Prosperity Journey) from January 16 to January 24, covering nine districts, on the back of the recent landslide electoral victory in the Assembly polls.
Like a good publicist, Nitish uses a different name for each of his yatras. In a move that hearkens to ideal rulers in Hindu mythology, he undertakes these to connect with the people and to instill confidence in them, gather feedback, formulate major development plans, and then revisit to take stock of their implementation. Needless to say, each of these yatras has benefited Bihar's uncrowned king in some way.
16 Yatras In 20 Years: A Timeline
Nyay Yatra, 2005: Political expert Prof. Pramod Kumar says that through these yatras, the Chief Minister tries to convey a specific message to the people. That's why he gives different names to each of his yatras. When the February 2005 Bihar Assembly elections did not yield a majority, and President's Rule was imposed by the UPA government at the Centre, he launched his first yatra, the Nyay (Justice) Yatra. It had a tremendous impact, and in the October 2005 Assembly polls, Nitish Kumar formed the government with a clear majority.
Three Yatras In 2009: Although the CM did not undertake any yatras for four years after forming government, he undertook three in 2009. Through these yatras — Vikas (Development) Yatra, Dhanyawad (Thanksgiving) Yatra, and Pravas (Touring) Yatra — he gathered feedback about the development works he had carried out till then, and launched several schemes.
"The first yatra in 2005 proved to be a game-changer for Nitish Kumar's political career. The three yatras in 2009 gave the NDA a spectacular victory in the 2010 Assembly polls, when it won 206 out of 243 seats, even as the RJD was reduced to only 22 seats," said Prof. Pramod Kumar.
Vishwas, Seva, and Adhikar Yatras: After the spectacular victory in 2010, Nitish Kumar undertook the Vishwas (Trust) Yatra to assure the people of Bihar's ongoing development. He then undertook the Seva (Service) Yatra in 2011 and the Adhikar (Rights) Yatra in 2012.
Sankalp Yatra in 2014: When the BJP nominated Narendra Modi as its candidate for Prime Minister, an upset Nitish broke away from the NDA. Before the elections, he undertook Sankalp (Pledge) Yatra to garner support and make pledges to the people.
But it did not reap much political dividend. His party, the Janata Dal United (JD-U), contested the elections alone and was reduced to only two seats. It remains the only yatra from which the CM did not reap any tangible political dividend.
Nitish subsequently resigned as CM and handed over power to Jitan Ram Manjhi. However, after a dispute with Manjhi, he removed him and reclaimed the post.
Sampark Yatra In 2015: For the 2015 Assembly polls, Nitish formed a grand alliance with Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashrtiya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress. It resulted in a landslide victory. Once again, Nitish became the CM. Soon after, he undertook the Sampark (Contact) Yatra, to bridge the gap that had allegedly developed between him and the people.
Nishchay, Samiksha, Jal Jeevan Hariyali Yatras: In 2016, Nitish undertook the Nishchay (Determination) Yatra, and, after rejoining the NDA in 2017, went on the Samiksha (Review) Yatra. Soon after, the NDA won 39 out of 40 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Afterwards, in 2019, he launched the Jal Jeevan Hariyali (Water, Life, and Greenery) Yatra — a major campaign to create environmental awareness among the people.
Samaj Sudhar Abhiyan, Samadhan Yatras: After implementing a liquor ban across Bihar, and launching social reform campaigns, the CM went on the Samaj Sudhar Abhiyan (Social Reform Campaign) Yatra in 2021, again to create awareness. The Samadhan (Solution) Yatra followed next, to raise awareness about several government programmes he had launched.
Pragati Yatra, 2024: In 2024, the CM undertook a Pragati (Progress) Yatra in the name of Bihar's progress, and inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs 50,000 crore. Again, this had a significant poll impact, with the NDA once again securing a resounding victory in the 2025 Assembly elections, their second-largest victory since 2010.
The Route Of The Samriddhi Yatra (January 16-24)
Now, he's set to embark on a Samriddhi (Prosperity) Yatra, which is being touted as a thanksgiving and stock-taking exercise. He will begin from West Champaran on January 16, reach East Champaran on January 17, Sitamarhi and Sheohar on January 19, Gopalganj on January 20, Siwan on January 21, Saran on January 22, Muzaffarpur on January 23, and Vaishali on January 24.
Among other things, CM Nitish Kumar is expected to take stock of several major schemes he has launched so far, like schemes for bicycles, school uniforms, scholarships, the 'Seven Resolves' scheme, the Jal, Jeevan, Hariyali campaign, and even the prohibition of alcohol. Based on this, he is expected to take important decisions.
What JD(U) Is Saying About Samriddhi Yatra
JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said that having received a massive majority, the NDA government faces significant challenges. This includes the "Seven Resolutions" programme, which has been announced over a period of 2025 to 2030.
Through this yatra, the CM will gather information about the schemes, review them, and lay foundation stones for projects that will be crucial to the development of Bihar. Minister Madan Sahni said this yatra is being called the Prosperity Tour, because they hope to raise Bihar into the bracket of top 4-5 states in this period.
"The CM is undertaking this journey not for his family or his party, but in light of the massive mandate given by the people. Even when people don't leave their homes during this cold wave, the CM is embarking on the Prosperity Tour to observe the transformation of villages and cities under the ongoing Seven Resolutions programme," said JD)U) chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar.
Opposition Criticism
The state Opposition has alleged the Samriddhi Yatra is the outcome of Nitish's pressure politics. RJD spokesperson Ejaz Ahmed said the tour is being undertaken to reduce the BJP's pressure on the CM. He added that the yatra should have started from Aurangabad, where a bridge recently collapsed, instead of Champaran.
Ahmed said, "Nitish Kumar has been undertaking yatras under different names. This time, the yatra is named Samriddhi. But whose prosperity is he talking about, his own, or that of his party? He has nothing to do with the prosperity of the people of Bihar. This is his attempt to save his political ground, by reducing the pressure from the BJP regarding the CM's post."
What Experts Say
Political expert Arun Pandey says women played a significant role in the NDA's massive victory in the recent Assembly elections, after over 1.56 crore women received financial assistance just before the polls. He added that it remains to be seen for whose prosperity Nitish is undertaking this yatra. The schemes worth Rs 50,000 crore he announced during the Pragati Yatra before the elections, have all later been approved by the Cabinet.
Pandey added, "Although the CM has interacted with ordinary people during all his previous yatras, given the kind of security cordon he now has, neither the media nor the public can get close to him. So it's difficult to say how much he will be able to connect with commoners this time. As of now, it seems the CM's communication will be one-sided."
