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Bihar CM Launches First Direct, Non-Stop Flight Between Gaya-Bangkok

The non-stop international flight by IndiGo Airlines, 6E 1083, will operate twice a week.

Bihar CM Launches First Direct, Non-Stop Flight Between Gaya-Bangkok
IndiGo airlines' special director RK Singh presenting a nominal boarding pass of the first direct flight between Gaya and Bangkok to Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary (ETV Bharat)
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By Dev Raj

Published : October 26, 2026 at 7:55 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Patna: Bihar became directly connected by air to Thailand as Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary flagged off a non-stop, Gaya to Bangkok flight of IndiGo airlines on Monday via video-conferencing from the state capital. The flight will operate twice every week.

Samrat launched flight 6E 1083 via video conferencing by waving a green flag. Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav, IndiGo’s special director RK Singh and several senior state government officials were present on the occasion.

Extending good wishes to the passengers on the occasion the chief minister said, “We are continuously expanding civil aviation in Bihar. The direct flight to Bangkok will strengthen Gaya’s international connectivity. It will provide a fresh impetus to religious, cultural and tourism relations between the land of Lord Buddha’s enlightenment and Thailand.”

Samrat added that Bodh Gaya has a special place in the hearts of Buddhist devotees across the world and pilgrims and the direct flight will make their arrival and departure easier. The move is bound to expand tourism potential of the entire Magadh region.

Bihar CM Launches First Direct, Non-Stop Flight Between Gaya-Bangkok
Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary 'flagging off' IndiGo's Gaya to Bangkok non-stop flight (ETV Bharat)

“The direct flight and arrival of more tourists is also expected to benefit the local hospitality industry, transport, handicrafts and activities based on tourism. Air connectivity plays an important role in showcasing rich cultural and historical heritage, as well as, local products at the international level,” the CM said.

Incidentally, Siddhartha Gautam, after renouncing world pleasures, indulged in severe austerities and meditation at Bodh Gaya and finally received enlightenment to become the Buddha (the enlightened one). Historians have determined his time from 563 BCE to 483 BCE.

Bihar CM Launches First Direct, Non-Stop Flight Between Gaya-Bangkok
Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary launching the direct and non-stop flight between Gaya and Bangkok via video conferencing from Patna (ETV Bharat)

The place where he sat and mediated is marked by the ‘Bodhi Tree’ and the ‘Vajrasana’ (diamond throne). The UNESCO world heritage Mahabodhi Temple stands adjacent to them. Visiting Bodh Gaya is deemed mandatory for devout Buddhists and it is one of the reasons that they flock to the place every winter.

Speaking further on the occasion, the Chief Minister thanked IndiGo airlines and asserted that the state government would further encourage coordination and cooperation to strengthen international air connectivity from the Patna, Darbhanga, Gaya and Purnea airports.

IndiGo special director Singh presented a token boarding pass of Gaya - Bangkok flight and a sapling to Samrat on the occasion.

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TAGGED:

BIHAR CM
SAMRAT CHOUDHARY
INDIGO
GAYA BANGKOK DIRECT FLIGHT
AIR CONNECTIVITY

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