ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar CM Launches First Direct, Non-Stop Flight Between Gaya-Bangkok

IndiGo airlines' special director RK Singh presenting a nominal boarding pass of the first direct flight between Gaya and Bangkok to Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: Bihar became directly connected by air to Thailand as Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary flagged off a non-stop, Gaya to Bangkok flight of IndiGo airlines on Monday via video-conferencing from the state capital. The flight will operate twice every week.

Samrat launched flight 6E 1083 via video conferencing by waving a green flag. Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav, IndiGo’s special director RK Singh and several senior state government officials were present on the occasion.

Extending good wishes to the passengers on the occasion the chief minister said, “We are continuously expanding civil aviation in Bihar. The direct flight to Bangkok will strengthen Gaya’s international connectivity. It will provide a fresh impetus to religious, cultural and tourism relations between the land of Lord Buddha’s enlightenment and Thailand.”

Samrat added that Bodh Gaya has a special place in the hearts of Buddhist devotees across the world and pilgrims and the direct flight will make their arrival and departure easier. The move is bound to expand tourism potential of the entire Magadh region.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary 'flagging off' IndiGo's Gaya to Bangkok non-stop flight (ETV Bharat)

“The direct flight and arrival of more tourists is also expected to benefit the local hospitality industry, transport, handicrafts and activities based on tourism. Air connectivity plays an important role in showcasing rich cultural and historical heritage, as well as, local products at the international level,” the CM said.