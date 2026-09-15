ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar: Children At Work, Poverty At Play

Gaya: Two months ago, Sarita Devi, 49, from Fatehpur village under the Imamganj police station area in Bihar’s Gaya district, sent her 11-year-old son to Hyderabad to earn an advance of Rs 1,000 and a promise of good food, sightseeing for her son — and a way out of poverty for them.

She was also promised a monthly salary of Rs 7,500, yet no money ever arrived. There was no contact with her son for two months. Whenever they called, they were told the boy was out but a conversation would soon be arranged — a promise that was never kept.

One day, the only news they received was that her son had died and his last rites had already been performed. “I couldn’t even do the funeral of my son,” she said.

Ashutosh (name changed) is 12 years old. In July, he too was taken to Hyderabad. But he managed to escape and return home from the bangle factory he worked in there.

Showing the injury marks on his body, Ashutosh said, "It has been 12 days since I returned home, but the marks are still there." He is deeply traumatised by the death of his friend. He recounted in detail what transpired in Hyderabad — how he and his companions were subjected to abuse and brutal beatings.

Fatehpur village is home to a population of about 250 households belonging to the Manjhi community. (ETV Bharat)

"Three of us friends went to Hyderabad. At the bangle factory where we were kept, we were beaten mercilessly. We weren't even given food on time. One day, the owner struck my friend with an iron rod, and he died. We didn't find out what happened next. When we raised a hue and cry, they put me and another companion on a train with one of their men," said Ashutosh.

According to Ashutosh's aunt Shanti Devi, there is only one male breadwinner in the house, and his earnings aren't enough to make ends meet. “A man from the village told us he would send the boy to Hyderabad, where he would learn a good trade. He even gave an advance of Rs 1,000 and reassured us in various ways. My sister and I fell for his words and sent the boy, but when he returned, he was in a bad state — terrified and bearing marks of physical abuse," said Shanti.

The aunt claims they sent him out of sheer necessity. There is no one educated in their household. They have five children, and all of them are illiterate. There is a school in the village, but the children themselves have no desire to study. "Poverty has left us helpless; what else could we do? He was bound to end up doing manual labour somewhere," said Shanti.

Despite resistance by 50-year-old Rajesh Kumar, his wife sent their son Satish Kumar (name changed) to Hyderabad. When his son returned, he narrated his ordeal — how they were forced to work for 12 to 15 hours at a stretch, how they were beaten up if they protested, and how they were often denied food. "They were subjected to various forms of torture and denied food. After his friend’s death, I decided to bring my son back," said Rajesh.

Fatehpur village is home to a population of about 250 households belonging to the Manjhi community. Everyone relies on manual labour for a living; most men work in other states, and some women are migrant labourers as well. Even underage boys and girls from the village travel elsewhere for work.

Network Operating Under The Guise Of Employment

Reports indicate the existence of a network in Bihar that operates under the pretext of providing employment. Operatives of this network target young children from impoverished families. They lure and trap these children, often taking them away without informing their parents, leading to the filing of missing person reports. However, in many instances, these boys and girls are taken away with the consent of their parents.

Experts state that between 12,000 and 14,000 children fall victim to human trafficking in Bihar annually, although these are not official government figures. Local social activist Lalji Prasad notes that, according to media reports, an average of 12,000 to 14,000 missing person cases are reported each year; barely two-thirds of these children are ever recovered.

Gaya district in Bihar is also emerging as a major hub for child trafficking. According to Gaya district police data, 322 missing person reports have been filed so far, while 27 cases related to child labour or bonded labour have been registered.

According to government figures, 75 cases of human trafficking and child labour were reported in Bihar in 2020 and 111 in 2021, while 260 cases were reported in 2022, 43 in 2023, and 33 in 2024. Cases of human trafficking in Bihar rose sharply between 2020 and 2022, reaching 260 — a figure that placed the state third in the country that year. This number dropped to 43 in 2023 and 33 in 2024; the 2024 figure is recorded as 33 on the NCRB-based data site.

Even underage boys and girls from Fatehpur village travel elsewhere for work. (ETV Bharat)

Trafficking Vs Child Labour

Experts point out that there is a distinction between the two. In trafficking, agents lure children away under pretences. The children are not provided with a safe environment; they are subjected to empty promises and threats, and are transported from one location to another. Although family consent is often involved in these cases — and agents may even pay an advance to gain trust — the reality is that the children neither receive the agreed-upon wages nor a safe environment once taken away. They face both mental and physical abuse.

In contrast, under child labour, experts note that children often work of their own volition and leave when their shift ends. Most of these children migrate with their parents to work at brick kilns or other sites, or they engage in local wage labour.

"Children trafficked from Bihar are primarily held in extremely inhumane conditions — working in embroidery units, textile factories, bangle-making workshops, and roadside eateries (dhabas). Agents target slum areas to find young children while in rural regions, they specifically target children from poor and Dalit communities," said Lalji Prasad, a social activist.