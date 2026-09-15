Bihar: Children At Work, Poverty At Play
Bihar children are increasingly being forced into labour and becoming victims of trafficking; recently a child from Gaya district died in Hyderabad, reports Sartaj Ahmad.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 7:07 PM IST|
Updated : September 15, 2026 at 8:08 PM IST
Gaya: Two months ago, Sarita Devi, 49, from Fatehpur village under the Imamganj police station area in Bihar’s Gaya district, sent her 11-year-old son to Hyderabad to earn an advance of Rs 1,000 and a promise of good food, sightseeing for her son — and a way out of poverty for them.
She was also promised a monthly salary of Rs 7,500, yet no money ever arrived. There was no contact with her son for two months. Whenever they called, they were told the boy was out but a conversation would soon be arranged — a promise that was never kept.
One day, the only news they received was that her son had died and his last rites had already been performed. “I couldn’t even do the funeral of my son,” she said.
Ashutosh (name changed) is 12 years old. In July, he too was taken to Hyderabad. But he managed to escape and return home from the bangle factory he worked in there.
Showing the injury marks on his body, Ashutosh said, "It has been 12 days since I returned home, but the marks are still there." He is deeply traumatised by the death of his friend. He recounted in detail what transpired in Hyderabad — how he and his companions were subjected to abuse and brutal beatings.
"Three of us friends went to Hyderabad. At the bangle factory where we were kept, we were beaten mercilessly. We weren't even given food on time. One day, the owner struck my friend with an iron rod, and he died. We didn't find out what happened next. When we raised a hue and cry, they put me and another companion on a train with one of their men," said Ashutosh.
According to Ashutosh's aunt Shanti Devi, there is only one male breadwinner in the house, and his earnings aren't enough to make ends meet. “A man from the village told us he would send the boy to Hyderabad, where he would learn a good trade. He even gave an advance of Rs 1,000 and reassured us in various ways. My sister and I fell for his words and sent the boy, but when he returned, he was in a bad state — terrified and bearing marks of physical abuse," said Shanti.
The aunt claims they sent him out of sheer necessity. There is no one educated in their household. They have five children, and all of them are illiterate. There is a school in the village, but the children themselves have no desire to study. "Poverty has left us helpless; what else could we do? He was bound to end up doing manual labour somewhere," said Shanti.
Despite resistance by 50-year-old Rajesh Kumar, his wife sent their son Satish Kumar (name changed) to Hyderabad. When his son returned, he narrated his ordeal — how they were forced to work for 12 to 15 hours at a stretch, how they were beaten up if they protested, and how they were often denied food. "They were subjected to various forms of torture and denied food. After his friend’s death, I decided to bring my son back," said Rajesh.
Fatehpur village is home to a population of about 250 households belonging to the Manjhi community. Everyone relies on manual labour for a living; most men work in other states, and some women are migrant labourers as well. Even underage boys and girls from the village travel elsewhere for work.
Network Operating Under The Guise Of Employment
Reports indicate the existence of a network in Bihar that operates under the pretext of providing employment. Operatives of this network target young children from impoverished families. They lure and trap these children, often taking them away without informing their parents, leading to the filing of missing person reports. However, in many instances, these boys and girls are taken away with the consent of their parents.
Experts state that between 12,000 and 14,000 children fall victim to human trafficking in Bihar annually, although these are not official government figures. Local social activist Lalji Prasad notes that, according to media reports, an average of 12,000 to 14,000 missing person cases are reported each year; barely two-thirds of these children are ever recovered.
Gaya district in Bihar is also emerging as a major hub for child trafficking. According to Gaya district police data, 322 missing person reports have been filed so far, while 27 cases related to child labour or bonded labour have been registered.
According to government figures, 75 cases of human trafficking and child labour were reported in Bihar in 2020 and 111 in 2021, while 260 cases were reported in 2022, 43 in 2023, and 33 in 2024. Cases of human trafficking in Bihar rose sharply between 2020 and 2022, reaching 260 — a figure that placed the state third in the country that year. This number dropped to 43 in 2023 and 33 in 2024; the 2024 figure is recorded as 33 on the NCRB-based data site.
Trafficking Vs Child Labour
Experts point out that there is a distinction between the two. In trafficking, agents lure children away under pretences. The children are not provided with a safe environment; they are subjected to empty promises and threats, and are transported from one location to another. Although family consent is often involved in these cases — and agents may even pay an advance to gain trust — the reality is that the children neither receive the agreed-upon wages nor a safe environment once taken away. They face both mental and physical abuse.
In contrast, under child labour, experts note that children often work of their own volition and leave when their shift ends. Most of these children migrate with their parents to work at brick kilns or other sites, or they engage in local wage labour.
"Children trafficked from Bihar are primarily held in extremely inhumane conditions — working in embroidery units, textile factories, bangle-making workshops, and roadside eateries (dhabas). Agents target slum areas to find young children while in rural regions, they specifically target children from poor and Dalit communities," said Lalji Prasad, a social activist.
54% Of Child Labour From Bihar
Bihar is emerging as a leading state in cases of human trafficking. According to data, Bihar accounts for approximately 10.7 per cent of the country's total child labour workforce. Children from the state are taken to various other states for work. About 60 per cent of these labourers are under the age of 18.
A study by the “Bachpan Bachao Andolan” (Save the Childhood Movement) reveals that "more than 54 per cent of child labourers rescued in Delhi hail from Bihar alone. Bihar is among the states with a significantly high number of child labourers". Despite police action — including the rescue of 1,345 children in 2025–26 — the response remains insufficient.
Previously, the highest number of trafficked children from Bihar were sent to Jaipur. However, joint operations by the Bihar and Rajasthan governments have led to a decline in these figures in recent years. Human traffickers have since shifted their focus to states like Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, where children are employed in fast-food outlets and coconut-rope manufacturing units while children taken to West Bengal often end up working in biryani shops.
Operations by Anti-Human Trafficking teams have helped shed light on the structure and modus operandi of trafficking rings active in Bihar and other states. According to the police, the human trafficking network operates across three interconnected levels.
At the first level, local youths act as representatives. They identify vulnerable boys and girls in the village and befriend them. Girls are often lured through romantic relationships, marriage proposals, or promises of employment. Agents use various inducements and even spend money on them to gain their trust.
Once trust is established, the victims are persuaded to leave their village. This is precisely what happened to three minors from the Imamganj block of Gaya district; a local youth enticed them and subsequently convinced their parents.
The local youth brought the children from the village to the city and handed them over to a transport network. Much like the common practice of moving people between locations via railway stations and bus terminals, a similar process was followed here.
Under the 'Kavach' programme, the voluntary organisation 'Center Direct' conducted a survey in Gaya district, and the findings are startling. According to the organisation, 492 families with children migrated over the past year, while the estimated number of children involved in child labour stands at 722. The number of children identified as being employed in child labour is 450.
The Police Action
Senior Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar said, "The incident from the Imamganj block area has come to my notice. A case has been registered at the Imamganj police station against the employer and others. A team will travel to Hyderabad to investigate and take action. The police's anti-trafficking unit is also treating this matter seriously."
According to the SSP, the police maintain an Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, operating at both district and state levels. This unit works on both the prevention of human trafficking and taking enforcement action. A dedicated special team has also been constituted to handle enforcement.
Additionally, every police station has a designated nodal officer responsible for overseeing and taking action on cases related to human trafficking.
"Continuous action is taken to arrest individuals involved in human trafficking. Campaigns have been conducted in the past to make arrests in connection with older cases. Police teams also travel to other locations to conduct raids and apprehend offenders from outside the area," the SSP said.
The SSP explains that there are multiple patterns of human trafficking, with traffickers using various methods to ensnare victims. Children are exploited for labour in settings ranging from brick kilns to factories. People are also lured into bonded labour; such instances are identified, and the police take appropriate action.
‘Victims Immediately Rescued’
Gaya Labour Commissioner Poonam asserts that child labour is a grave problem, and the department is addressing it. Raid teams have been constituted to take action, and operations are conducted regularly; a special campaign is currently underway. A WhatsApp number has also been issued in this regard.
"A dedicated team — comprising officials from both the Labour and Police departments — has been formed to tackle cases involving the trafficking of children to other states. Whenever information is received, the victims are immediately rescued, and action is taken against the traffickers," said the Labour Commissioner.
She explains that a lack of education and poverty are the primary drivers fuelling child labour and human trafficking. However, the government has raised awareness regarding education, and children — particularly those from impoverished communities — are now attending school. Instances of human trafficking also tend to rise during disasters; for example, traffickers often become active in areas affected by floods. While some parents do not willingly send their children into child labour, they are often compelled to do so by their circumstances.
The Labour Commissioner notes that the Bihar government is implementing schemes for the rehabilitation of children rescued from child labour. Under these initiatives, rescued adolescent workers receive financial assistance of Rs 25,000 from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to facilitate their access to education and skill development. Additionally, arrangements have recently been made to provide them with free education in residential schools.
Under the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, employing children for labour is a punishable offence; violators face fines ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000 and potential imprisonment of up to two years.
But the big question is: Does anyone in Bihar fear such provisions?
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