ETV Bharat / bharat

NDA Vs INDIA Bloc: Bihar Battle To Heat Up After Chhath Puja As Delhi Leaders Set To Hit Campaign Trail

Not only the BJP, but Delhi-based leaders of the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are also actively involved in the Bihar Assembly election campaigning. But leaders of respective parties say that their Bihar campaign will gain full steam once the Chhath Puja – Bihar's main festival is over.

Manoj Tiwari, a native of the state and a popular Bhojpuri actor and singer, is a prominent star campaigner for the BJP this elections. He has a large fan following and has consistently been included in the party's campaign efforts, a factor that also contributed to his appointment as Delhi's BJP state president.

New Delhi: A soon-to-be-released election campaign song titled "Haanji hum Bihari hain ji, thode sanskari hain ji," sung by Manoj Tiwari of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is expected to set the poll campaign stage in Bihar ablaze.

In a recent two-day visit during Diwali, Tiwari attended the filing of nominations of BJP candidates in Ara and Muzaffarpur. He has returned to Delhi, and plans to go back to Bihar after Chhath Puja to continue his campaigns. Sources said Manoj Tiwari spends a lot of time in Bihar, whether it's for the Bihar Assembly elections or the Lok Sabha polls, or his public meetings or road shows. As a Bhojpuri actor, he enjoys a large fan following in Bihar. Considering the large number of Purvanchalis in Delhi, the BJP even appointed him as the party's state president.

Rekha Gupta, as the only female Chief Minister and a designated star campaigner, has also been involved in the Bihar elections. She has already visited Lakhisarai and Bihar Sharif to attend the nomination meetings of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha and Sunil Kumar Singh, a minister in the Bihar government. Accompanied by West Delhi MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat, she is scheduled for another round of campaigning in Bihar after Chhath Puja is completed in Delhi.

Finally, Delhi's Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh has a personal stake in the Bihar elections. His brother, Rahul Singh, is the JDU candidate for the Dumraon Assembly seat in Buxar district. Pankaj Singh has dedicated his efforts to the campaign in Bihar, travelling to the state as soon as his brother's ticket was announced.

Pankaj Singh of BJP is also overseeing election management for other candidates by meeting with party workers in the Karakat and Dehri Assembly constituencies. During his nearly 10-day visit to Bihar, he campaigned for both the BJP and JDU candidates by engaging in public relations in various areas. He returned to Delhi just a day before Diwali.

Bihar campaign to gather more steam up after Chhath Puja with Delhi leaders' presence. (ETV Bharat)

Delhi BJP leader and MLA from Laxmi Nagar Abhay Verma will also devote time to the Bihar elections. Preparations are underway for Verma to join the Bihar election campaign. He is considered a prominent face of the Purvanchalis for the Delhi BJP. Consequently, the party has appointed him as the Chief Whip of its legislative party in the Delhi Assembly. He already serves as the Chief Spokesperson for the Delhi State BJP. After winning his first assembly election by 880 votes and his second by 11,500 votes, Verma's stature has risen within the party and the government.

MLA Ajay Mahawar is also active. A native of Jharkhand and a second-term BJP MLA from Delhi's Ghonda assembly constituency, Mahawar is considered one of Manoj Tiwari's most trusted associates. In the 2020 assembly elections, Manoj Tiwari gave Ajay Mahawar a ticket, and Mahawar reclaimed the BJP's traditional seat in Ghonda from the Aam Aadmi Party. Mahawar won the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections again. Even in Delhi, Ajay Mahawar is considered a leader from Purvanchal. This makes it crucial for him to remain active in the Bihar Assembly elections.

As far as Congress is concerned, senior party leaders and former Delhi Congress President Ajay Maken was appointed chairman of the screening committee for the Bihar elections. He has been active in the Bihar elections since then.

Maken recently returned to Delhi for Diwali after spending a significant period in Bihar, completing the screening of candidates and ticket distribution. He will return to Bihar soon. Delhi Congress leader and former MLA candidate Garvit Singhvi and Ali Mehndi, who were appointed observers for the Bihar elections about three months ago, have also been visiting Bihar several times to fulfil their election responsibilities. Both of them left for Bihar after the announcement of the Bihar Assembly elections. Garvit Singhvi recently returned to Delhi for Diwali and is now preparing to be back for active poll campaign. Delhi Pradesh Congress President Devendra Yadav and Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba are also scheduled to visit Bihar in the coming days, promising an electrifying atmosphere in the poll-bound state.