ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Cabinet Nod To 11,000 Private Borewells For Irrigation And A 336 KM, Six-lane Greenfield Expressway

Patna: The Bihar government took a concrete step towards strengthening irrigation facilities in the state by establishing 11,000 private borewells at a cost of over Rs 305 crore. It also approved a 336km-long six-lane greenfield expressway between Buxar and Bhagalpur under PPP (public-private partnership) mode to improve road connectivity.

The decisions were taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary in Patna. They were two of the total eight agendas discussed and approved by the council of ministers.

“Another important step towards taking water to every agricultural field in Bihar. Revised administrative approval has been given to establish 11,000 private borewells at a cost of Rs 305.6 crore during financial year 2026-27 under the Mukhyamantri Niji Nalkoop Yojana,” Samrat posted on X after the cabinet meeting.

Bihar has around 57.1 lakh hectares of cultivable land, of which around 44 lakh hectares have some sort of irrigation facilities. The proposed 11,000 borewells will be in addition to the 35,000 borewells for which locations were surveyed and notified on July 31, 2023 under the Mukhyamantri Niji Nalkoop Yojana. Once they start functioning, they will provide irrigation facilities to 2.3 lakh hectares of agricultural land.