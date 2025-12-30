Bihar Cabinet Expansion Likely After January 15, Ten Ministerial Positions Vacant
Speculations are rife that Nitish Kumar might try to lure Opposition MLAs while simultaneously balancing the caste equations in his expansion plans.
Published : December 30, 2025 at 3:39 PM IST
By Avinash Kumar
Patna: A Cabinet expansion in Bihar is on the cards after January 15, a time considered auspicious for any important decision to be implemented by the Nitish Kumar-led government in the state.
After the Bihar assembly elections, 26 ministers were appointed to the Nitish Kumar cabinet, in addition to the Chief Minister. However, 25 ministers are holding office at present as Nitin Nabin resigned after being given charge as the national executive president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
In the Bihar Legislative Assembly, a total of 36 ministers, including the Chief Minister, can be appointed. This means Nitish Kumar can still appoint 10 more ministers. The distribution is likely to be six inductions from the Janata Dal (United) and four from the BJP.
There are also claims of a major split within the Opposition. The total number of opposition MLAs is only 41, including 25 from the RJD, 6 from the Congress, 5 from AIMIM, 3 from the Left parties, one from the BSP and one from the IIP. Although the NDA in Bihar has a comfortable majority, the ruling party is still keeping a close eye on the opposition parties.
There is also a buzz that Nitish Kumar has kept ministerial positions vacant so that he can lure MLAs from other parties by offering them ministerial posts. It is being speculated that a major political upheaval could occur in Bihar after the 'Chura Dahi Bhoj' (a traditional feast). The Cabinet expansion may also be done keeping future elections in mind.
During his recent visit to Delhi, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar discussed this matter with the Prime Minister, the Union Home Minister and senior BJP leaders. The JDU-BJP alliance may accommodate some of its old ministers in the cabinet again, while some new faces will also be seen. Nitish Kumar is also keeping an eye on other parties, so some new additions to the cabinet are also possible, sources said.
The Bihar Legislative Assembly has a total of 243 MLAs, while the Legislative Council has 75 members, of which four seats are vacant. The NDA won 202 seats in the assembly elections. As per the norm, 36 ministers can be appointed in the Bihar cabinet. Presently, the BJP has 13 ministers, while the LJP has two, and HAM and Rashtriya Lok Morcha each have one minister.
This apart, caste and social equations also play a considerable role in the Cabinet formation. The largest number of ministers - eight are from the OBC category, followed by eight from the upper castes, six from the Kurmi-Kushwaha community, and five from the Dalit community. There are also representations of Raput community, the Vaishya community, the Yadav community, Mallah community and Bhumihar, Brahmin, Kayastha, Chandravanshi and Muslim communities.
Political commentator, Professor Pramod Kumar says, "A Cabinet expansion is likely in Bihar after the end of Kharmas (an inauspicious period in the Hindu calendar). Currently, 10 ministerial positions are vacant. When it happens, caste and social equations will be taken into account.”
"Nitish Kumar has been giving representation based on administrative divisions. Since there has been tremendous support from the Mithilanchal region, representation from there may be increased," says Professor Pramod Kumar.
“Nitish Kumar is considered a master of social engineering. Since Amit Shah is also involved, the BJP will also decide on ministerial positions based on these equations. The number of ministers from the Dalit community may be increased in the cabinet,” says Kumar.
There is speculation that several MLAs from Opposition parties want to join the government, and if they are given representation based on their numbers, the political equation could change.
Political expert Sunil Pandey says that several ministers hold more than one portfolio, and an expansion of the Council of Ministers is necessary to achieve the targets set by the NDA before the elections. This is because Vijay Kumar Sinha, Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, and Dilip Kumar Jaiswal each hold more than one portfolio and all are important departments, he added.
Also Read: