Bihar Cabinet Expansion Likely After January 15, Ten Ministerial Positions Vacant

By Avinash Kumar

Patna: A Cabinet expansion in Bihar is on the cards after January 15, a time considered auspicious for any important decision to be implemented by the Nitish Kumar-led government in the state.

After the Bihar assembly elections, 26 ministers were appointed to the Nitish Kumar cabinet, in addition to the Chief Minister. However, 25 ministers are holding office at present as Nitin Nabin resigned after being given charge as the national executive president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In the Bihar Legislative Assembly, a total of 36 ministers, including the Chief Minister, can be appointed. This means Nitish Kumar can still appoint 10 more ministers. The distribution is likely to be six inductions from the Janata Dal (United) and four from the BJP.

There are also claims of a major split within the Opposition. The total number of opposition MLAs is only 41, including 25 from the RJD, 6 from the Congress, 5 from AIMIM, 3 from the Left parties, one from the BSP and one from the IIP. Although the NDA in Bihar has a comfortable majority, the ruling party is still keeping a close eye on the opposition parties.

There is also a buzz that Nitish Kumar has kept ministerial positions vacant so that he can lure MLAs from other parties by offering them ministerial posts. It is being speculated that a major political upheaval could occur in Bihar after the 'Chura Dahi Bhoj' (a traditional feast). The Cabinet expansion may also be done keeping future elections in mind.

During his recent visit to Delhi, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar discussed this matter with the Prime Minister, the Union Home Minister and senior BJP leaders. The JDU-BJP alliance may accommodate some of its old ministers in the cabinet again, while some new faces will also be seen. Nitish Kumar is also keeping an eye on other parties, so some new additions to the cabinet are also possible, sources said.