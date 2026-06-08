Bihar Cabinet Approves Implementation Of VB-G RAM G And PMFBY In State
Bihar Cabinet approves VB-G RAM G employment scheme and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, boosting rural development, livelihood security, crop insurance and farmer welfare.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 8:44 PM IST
Patna: Bihar will implement the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) starting July 1. The programme guarantees 125 days of wage-based employment each financial year for unskilled adult members of rural families willing to engage in physical labour.
A decision in this regard was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday.
“The scheme will be implemented in the entire rural area of the state. Its main objective is to strengthen the basic structure of rural development and provide livelihood security as per the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047,” Bihar cabinet secretariat additional chief secretary Arvind Kumar Choudhary said while briefing the media persons.
VB-G RAM G is the country’s rural employment and development legislation enacted in December 2025. Its provisions will come into full force from July 1 this year, replacing the older Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005, with a framework aligned with the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.
Though MGNREGA played a key role in providing wage employment, stabilising rural income and creating basic infrastructure, the structure and objectives of rural India evolved significantly over time. Rising incomes, increased connectivity, widespread digital penetration and diversified livelihoods have altered the nature of rural employment needs.
The VB-G RAM G was brought against this backdrop to mark a change in the rural employment policy, align it with the long-term vision of national development, and strengthen accountability, infrastructure outcomes and income security.
The cabinet also gave its nod to implement the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) (crop insurance scheme) from the Rabi 2026-27 season. It will replace the Bihar state crop assistance scheme implemented in 2018.
The PMFBY will ensure the payment of money equivalent to the cost of the crop damage to the farmers. The bigger farmers can also participate in it, as there is no upper limit of landholding under this scheme.
In another decision, the cabinet approved the expenditure of Rs 43 crore on the payment of the arrears of sugarcane farmers in the area of Sasamusa Sugar Works Private Limited in Gopalganj district. It will strengthen the economic condition of the farmers and create new employment opportunities.
Established in 1932, Sasamusa sugar mill shut down in 2018-19 following financial troubles and a boiler explosion that killed nine workers and injured several others. The Bihar government is trying to revive it in partnership with Karnataka-based MRN group.
The cabinet also gave its nod to a proposal for the expenditure of Rs 1,113 crore by the water resources department (WRD) on three projects, including the Dakranala Pump Canal project at the confluence of the Ganga and Dakranala. Under this, pump house and canals will be constructed near the Ganga to provide irrigation facilities to 3284 hectares of land spread across Munger and Lakhisarai districts.
One of the WRD projects is related to flood management in the border areas. Under it, around Rs 771 crore will be spent as the state's share on the construction of embankments, elevation, strengthening, and flood protection works.
“This will ensure that there is no delay in the completion of the project in the central share facing a hurdle. It will minimise the destruction of life and property due to this,” WRD secretary Chandrashekhar Singh said.
The third project is the completion of the Sindhvarini reservoir project at Kharagpur in the Munger district at a cost of Rs 197 crore. It is located at a distance of around 1.5 km upstream at the confluence of the Mani and Sindhvarini rivers, and the aim is to complete it by December 2027. It will provide additional security to the 150-year-old Kharagpur reservoir and expand irrigation facilities.
Similarly, the cabinet approved four proposals worth Rs 798 crore of the urban development and housing department pertaining to the construction of sewage treatment plants (STPs) at Bihar Sharif (Nalanda district) and Begusarai, and drinking water supply schemes at Hajipur (Vaishali district) and Saharsa.
The cabinet discussed and approved a total of 25 agendas at the meeting.
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