ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Cabinet Approves Implementation Of VB-G RAM G And PMFBY In State

Patna: Bihar will implement the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) starting July 1. The programme guarantees 125 days of wage-based employment each financial year for unskilled adult members of rural families willing to engage in physical labour.

A decision in this regard was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday.

“The scheme will be implemented in the entire rural area of the state. Its main objective is to strengthen the basic structure of rural development and provide livelihood security as per the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047,” Bihar cabinet secretariat additional chief secretary Arvind Kumar Choudhary said while briefing the media persons.

VB-G RAM G is the country’s rural employment and development legislation enacted in December 2025. Its provisions will come into full force from July 1 this year, replacing the older Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005, with a framework aligned with the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

Though MGNREGA played a key role in providing wage employment, stabilising rural income and creating basic infrastructure, the structure and objectives of rural India evolved significantly over time. Rising incomes, increased connectivity, widespread digital penetration and diversified livelihoods have altered the nature of rural employment needs.

The VB-G RAM G was brought against this backdrop to mark a change in the rural employment policy, align it with the long-term vision of national development, and strengthen accountability, infrastructure outcomes and income security.

The cabinet also gave its nod to implement the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) (crop insurance scheme) from the Rabi 2026-27 season. It will replace the Bihar state crop assistance scheme implemented in 2018.

The PMFBY will ensure the payment of money equivalent to the cost of the crop damage to the farmers. The bigger farmers can also participate in it, as there is no upper limit of landholding under this scheme.