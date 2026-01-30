ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Budget 2026: Where Will The Money Go? More Importantly, Where Will It Come From?

By Avinash

Patna: On February 3, when Bijendra Prasad Yadav, the Finance Minister of the new Nitish Kumar government in Bihar will present the state's budget for the financial year 2026-27 in the Legislative Assembly, all eyes will be on the electoral promises the NDA made that propelled them to victory.

Before and after the elections, the Nitish government made several announcements. Many of these schemes have already been implemented. The most significant promise, though, was the creation of one crore jobs and employment opportunities. Clearly, special provisions for job creation and employment are expected in this year's budget.

Political expert Pramod Kumar says while Bihar's per capita income has increased, it is still significantly lower than India's "developed" states. Bihar is also quite backward in terms of poverty and other social indicators, hence, it will have to raise the size of its budget.

It is worth mentioning here that since Nitish Kumar took office in 2005-06, the state budget has roughly seen an average ​​growth of around 10 per cent every year.

Where Will The Money Go?

Pramod Kumar said the Bihar government will need lots of money for the budget to make large allocations towards creating jobs, as well as the Rs 2 lakh per person financial assistance promised to a large number of women under the Chief Minister's Employment Scheme for Women.

"A large sum of money will also have to be arranged this year for the 94 lakh families who are below the poverty line (BPL), and to fulfill the announcements made in the Saat Nischay (Seven Resolves) Part 3. This budget should provide direction for development along these lines, while revealing the government's intentions. Hence, this year's budget could exceed Rs 3.5 lakh crore," said Kumar.

Pramod Kumar says part of Nitish's Seven Resolutions Part 3 includes establishment of a network of industries in all districts, ie., the budget for the Industries Department is likely to increase. Similarly with the budget of the Health Department, and also the Power Department, which is providing 125 units of free electricity.

Social security pensions have also gone up, so the Social Welfare Department's budget should also see a spike, just as that of the Rural Development Department, whose burden should increase on the back of the Central government's VB-G RAM G legislation replacing MGNREGA, which puts 40 per cent of the burden on the state.