Bihar Budget 2026: Where Will The Money Go? More Importantly, Where Will It Come From?
The outlay is expected to be a whopping Rs 4 lakh crore, the largest ever, Rs 83,000 crore more than Fy25-26. What can we expect?
Published : January 30, 2026 at 1:20 PM IST
By Avinash
Patna: On February 3, when Bijendra Prasad Yadav, the Finance Minister of the new Nitish Kumar government in Bihar will present the state's budget for the financial year 2026-27 in the Legislative Assembly, all eyes will be on the electoral promises the NDA made that propelled them to victory.
Before and after the elections, the Nitish government made several announcements. Many of these schemes have already been implemented. The most significant promise, though, was the creation of one crore jobs and employment opportunities. Clearly, special provisions for job creation and employment are expected in this year's budget.
Political expert Pramod Kumar says while Bihar's per capita income has increased, it is still significantly lower than India's "developed" states. Bihar is also quite backward in terms of poverty and other social indicators, hence, it will have to raise the size of its budget.
It is worth mentioning here that since Nitish Kumar took office in 2005-06, the state budget has roughly seen an average growth of around 10 per cent every year.
Where Will The Money Go?
Pramod Kumar said the Bihar government will need lots of money for the budget to make large allocations towards creating jobs, as well as the Rs 2 lakh per person financial assistance promised to a large number of women under the Chief Minister's Employment Scheme for Women.
"A large sum of money will also have to be arranged this year for the 94 lakh families who are below the poverty line (BPL), and to fulfill the announcements made in the Saat Nischay (Seven Resolves) Part 3. This budget should provide direction for development along these lines, while revealing the government's intentions. Hence, this year's budget could exceed Rs 3.5 lakh crore," said Kumar.
Pramod Kumar says part of Nitish's Seven Resolutions Part 3 includes establishment of a network of industries in all districts, ie., the budget for the Industries Department is likely to increase. Similarly with the budget of the Health Department, and also the Power Department, which is providing 125 units of free electricity.
Social security pensions have also gone up, so the Social Welfare Department's budget should also see a spike, just as that of the Rural Development Department, whose burden should increase on the back of the Central government's VB-G RAM G legislation replacing MGNREGA, which puts 40 per cent of the burden on the state.
The state Education Department already has the largest budget, and this is set to continue. This year, the maximum number of jobs are expected to be provided by the Education Department. Meanwhile, the government is placing special emphasis on construction of roads and bridges, which should push up the department's budget.
Similar increases in outlay are expected in the budgets for the Home Department (for law and order), the Water Resources Department (the ongoing river interlinking project).
Where's The Money, Honey?
As a result, revenue generation will be a major challenge. According to the RBI report, Bihar is generating only around 27 per cent of its expenditure through its own revenue. In contrast, developed states like Maharashtra generate 70 per cent, Gujarat 76 per cent, and Haryana 69 per cent of their revenue. Hence, once again, Bihar will have to depend on Central government largesse, flowing from the "developed" states.
While Finance Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav has avoided making any comments on this year's budget, he keeps saying that the NDA has served the people of Bihar through better financial management and will fulfill all the promises made. "Chief Minister Nitish Kumar fulfills his promises. Wait till February 3, when the budget is presented in the Assembly," he said with a brave face.
The data paints a troubling figure, though. With the government talking about providing 10 lakh jobs, the government's expenditure on salaries is about to skyrocket. Where in 2020-21, the government spent Rs 20,658.91 crore on salaries, this went up to Rs 31,118.70 crore in 2023-24, Rs 40,559.34 crore in 2024-25, and Rs 81,473.45 crore in 2025-26. Add to that the burden of pensions, not to mention the thousands of crores in interest payments.
Meanwhile, Cabinet ministers are already staking claims for their departments. Agriculture Minister Ramkripal Yadav said Bihar's development is impossible without any development in the agricultural sector, as a majority of the state's people depend on agriculture.
The Bihar Industries Association (BIA) has also made several demands towards the network of industries that the Nitish government has promised. The association has submitted a six-page memorandum, outlining its demands.
BIA President Ramlal Khetan said, "Last year's budget had only 0.5 per cent allocation for the Industries Department. This time, we've suggested the this be increased to 5 per cent to ensure Bihar's smooth industrialisation." Khetan added that their memo has other suggestions, including on how to raise Bihar's per capita income, need for a larger land bank, wider availability and uniform rate of PNG across the state, etc.
He also said the efficiency of the state's single-window system needs to improve.
On expectations from this year's budget, Janata Dal (United, JD-U) state president Umesh Kushwaha said, "This year's budget will be historic. We will fulfill all the promises we have made to the people of Bihar. Under CM Nitish Kumar's leadership, Bihar's budget has grown tremendously over the last 20 years. This year's budget will also be historic."
