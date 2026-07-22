ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Brings Crime Control Bill To Check Misuse Of Social Media And Designate Exam Paper Leaks As Organised Crime

Patna: The Bihar Legislative Assembly passed 13 important bills during the post-lunch session on Wednesday, including a vital legislation on crime control to keep pace with its changing nature in the modern times and check the misuse of social media. Another one sought to empower the panchayats in the state to levy taxes within their respective jurisdiction.

According to the draft circulated by the Law department, the Bihar Crime Control (Amendment) Bill, 2026 aims at provisions to tackle the changing style and categories of offences in the modern times when the society is increasing becoming dependent of electronic devices, cyber gadgets, and social media.

“There were no provisions in the existing laws to check the misuse of social media. We are now including them. This is a very important amendment because the changing nature of crime requires stronger legal provisions. The amendment will enable authorities to act against cybercrime, misuse of social media and organised crime more effectively,” Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said while requesting the passage of the Bihar Crime Control (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

The proposed amendment pertaining to crime control empowers authorities to initiate action against individuals posting abusive language or objectionable comments on social media, with punishment ranging from six months to one year. Choudhary added that offences such as question paper leaks had also been brought under the category of organised crime, enabling stricter legal action.

Introducing the Bihar Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2026, panchayati raj minister Deepak Prakash said it aimed at making the village panchayats financially self-reliant and also regulate construction activities in the rural areas.

The panchayats will now be authorised to levy fees on hoardings, banners, and advertisements, while approval of building plans and no-objection certificates from the competent authority will become mandatory for multi-storey buildings and apartment projects.

The rural local self-government bodies will also get the power to collect holding tax, professional tax and user charges for civic services, like garbage collection. Presenting the Bihar Urban Development Bill, 2026, state Urban Development and Housing Minister Nitish Mishra said that it “intended to accelerate urbanisation and economic growth.”

The bill seeks to establish the Bihar Urban Development Authority, headed by state chief secretary, to identify special areas for development, prepare urban development plans, promote public-private partnerships and oversee infrastructure projects, including roads, water supply, sewerage, solid waste management and public transport with regard to cities and towns.