Bihar Brings Crime Control Bill To Check Misuse Of Social Media And Designate Exam Paper Leaks As Organised Crime
The Bihar Crime Control (Amendment) Bill, 2026 aims at provisions to tackle changing style and categories of offences in the modern times.
By Dev Raj
Published : July 22, 2026 at 8:18 PM IST
Patna: The Bihar Legislative Assembly passed 13 important bills during the post-lunch session on Wednesday, including a vital legislation on crime control to keep pace with its changing nature in the modern times and check the misuse of social media. Another one sought to empower the panchayats in the state to levy taxes within their respective jurisdiction.
According to the draft circulated by the Law department, the Bihar Crime Control (Amendment) Bill, 2026 aims at provisions to tackle the changing style and categories of offences in the modern times when the society is increasing becoming dependent of electronic devices, cyber gadgets, and social media.
“There were no provisions in the existing laws to check the misuse of social media. We are now including them. This is a very important amendment because the changing nature of crime requires stronger legal provisions. The amendment will enable authorities to act against cybercrime, misuse of social media and organised crime more effectively,” Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said while requesting the passage of the Bihar Crime Control (Amendment) Bill, 2026.
The proposed amendment pertaining to crime control empowers authorities to initiate action against individuals posting abusive language or objectionable comments on social media, with punishment ranging from six months to one year. Choudhary added that offences such as question paper leaks had also been brought under the category of organised crime, enabling stricter legal action.
Introducing the Bihar Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2026, panchayati raj minister Deepak Prakash said it aimed at making the village panchayats financially self-reliant and also regulate construction activities in the rural areas.
The panchayats will now be authorised to levy fees on hoardings, banners, and advertisements, while approval of building plans and no-objection certificates from the competent authority will become mandatory for multi-storey buildings and apartment projects.
The rural local self-government bodies will also get the power to collect holding tax, professional tax and user charges for civic services, like garbage collection. Presenting the Bihar Urban Development Bill, 2026, state Urban Development and Housing Minister Nitish Mishra said that it “intended to accelerate urbanisation and economic growth.”
The bill seeks to establish the Bihar Urban Development Authority, headed by state chief secretary, to identify special areas for development, prepare urban development plans, promote public-private partnerships and oversee infrastructure projects, including roads, water supply, sewerage, solid waste management and public transport with regard to cities and towns.
Speaking during the discussion on the Bihar Private Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2026, chief minister Samrat Choudhary said the legislation will help reshape the future of Bihar's youth by improving access to quality higher education within the state. It will also reduce the outflow of students to educational institutions in other states or Union territories.
“Several lakhs of students at present got to other states for higher education, thereby placing a significant financial burden on their families. The outflow of money is in thousands of crores of rupees. It also results in a drain of talent from Bihar. The government is committed to reversing this trend by encouraging and allowing world-class private universities to establish their campuses here,” Choudhary said.
The chief minister pointed out that over 30,000 students from Bihar were currently studying at the Amity University, while around 11,000 were enrolled in the Lovely Professional University.
Industries Minister Shreyasi Singh introducing the Bihar Ease of Doing Business Bill, 2026, and said the government will bring a single-window clearance system to simplify business approvals and improve the investment climate.
“A Business Ease Council headed by the chief minister and an executive committee chaired by the chief secretary will oversee its implementation, while the Invest Bihar Secretariat will ensure disposal of investment-related applications within 30 days,” Singh said.
The other legislations included the Indian Stamp (Bihar Amendment) Bill, 2026; Bihar Shops and Establishments (Employment Regulation and Service Conditions) Repeal Bill, 2026; Registration (Bihar Amendment) Bill, 2026; Bihar Prison and Correctional Service Bill, 2026; Bihar Distinguished Universities Bill, 2026; Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Artificial Intelligence and Computer Science University Bill, 2026; Bihar Engineering University (Amendment) Bill, 2026; Shaheed Jubba Sahni Architecture and Civil Engineering University Bill, 2026.
All the bills were passed by the Assembly via voice vote. They will now be introduced in the Bihar Legislative Council. After the Upper House passes them, they will be sent to the governor for his assent. Once they receive the nod, they will be published in the state gazette and become laws.
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