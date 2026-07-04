ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar BJP MLA Raju Singh Gets 4 Year Jail Term For Celebratory Firing Death Case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday sentenced Bihar BJP MLA Raju Kumar Singh, convicted in a 2018 case in which a woman was killed in celebratory firing, to simple imprisonment for four years and slapped a fine of Rs 25 lakh.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne pronounced the substantive portion of the sentence orally.

During the hearing, the probation officer informed that a murder case is also pending against the convict Raju Singh in Bihar, in which he is on bail. At the hearing, the lawyer appearing on behalf of Raju Singh said that he should be given a lesser punishment. He also said that Raju has not been convicted in any previous cases and has already spent two months in jail in this case. He said that Raju Singh has been elected MLA six times.

Earlier, the court convicted Raju Singh on June 6. The court also acquitted Raju Singh's wife, Renu Singh, Rana Rajesh Singh, and Ramendra Singh of all charges in the case. The court had convicted Raju Singh under Section 304 (Section 2) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 30 of the Arms Act.

On November 23, 2023, the court framed charges against all the accused in this case. In this case, the court had acquitted Raju Singh's wife Renu Singh, Rana Rajesh Singh and Ramendra Singh of all charges.

The court had framed charges against Raju Singh under Section 304 (Section 2) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 30 of the Arms Act, while Raju Singh's wife Renu, Rana Rajesh Singh and Ramendra Singh were charged with destruction of evidence.