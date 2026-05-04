ETV Bharat / bharat

From Prez Murmu's Insult To Anti-Incumbency, Fear Among Voters: Bihar BJP Leaders Who Led Party Campaign In Bengal Narrate Factors Behind Victory

BJP workers celebrate during the counting of votes in the West Bengal Assembly election results, in Nadia, Monday, May 4, 2026. ( PTI )

Patna: From President Droupadi Murmu’s purported insult to anti-incumbency, checking the alleged hooliganism by Trinamool Congress (TMC), the issue of Bangladesh infiltrators, and removal of the fear of reprisals in the aftermath of voting!

These were some of the factors recounted by over 200 senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from Bihar, who played a crucial role in ensuring the overwhelming victory of the party in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

They had been camping in the eastern state bordering Bangladesh for the past four months, and worked day and night for around four months to ensure the overwhelming victory of the party in the Assembly elections.

Several leaders from Odisha and Jharkhand also assisted in the intensive campaign, which was strategised and led on the ground by former Bihar minister and BJP’s West Bengal in-charge Mangal Pandey. He spent most of his time there for the past six months.

“The results have made it very clear that the people of West Bengal want a developed state under the leadership of Narendra Modi and a double-engine government,” Mangal said as it became certain that the BJP was going to sweep the polls.

Bihar BJP president and former minister Sanjay Saraogi downplayed the contribution of leaders and workers from his unit in the Bengal win by pointing out that it was the party’s tradition to rope in leaders from different parts of the country to campaign in poll-bound states.

“Even in the Bihar Assembly elections last year, party leaders from different states camped and campaigned. This is not a new strategy, but of course, more leaders and workers from Bihar were present in Bengal because ours is a big state and shares borders with it,” Saraogi said.

“This is not an ordinary victory. It is a special and much-awaited one. It is the blooming of the lotus (BJP symbol) and dominance of the saffron colour (colour of the party flag) in the land that gave our national song ‘Vande Mataram’, and where our founder leader Shyama Prasad Mukherjee was born. The victory is a result of the sacrifices of our party workers in Bengal and will infuse further enthusiasm among the people across the country,” Saraogi added.

Prominent among the Bihar leaders who slogged in the Bengal elections were former minister Ram Surat Rai, former MLAs Nikki Hembrom and Mithilesh Kumar, MLC Devesh Kumar, state general secretary Rajesh Kumar Verma, former general secretaries Suresh Chaudhary and Jagannath Thakur, and former state president of the party’s Kisan Morcha (Farmer Cell), Akhilesh Singh.

“The TMC goondas were the biggest difficulty faced by the BJP. They would physically obstruct people or even explode bombs with the aim of not letting our meetings happen. Even the police stations and government offices acted as the goonda-centres. People were afraid of murder, rape, arson, and physical violence if they opposed the ruling party. We worked hard to remove this fear of hooligans, and you can see the result,” Rai told ETV Bharat over the phone.

Still based in Kolkata, the former Bihar minister, who was in charge of the Cooch Behar district, said that the party was on the path of winning seven out of eight assembly constituencies in the district.