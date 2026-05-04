From Prez Murmu's Insult To Anti-Incumbency, Fear Among Voters: Bihar BJP Leaders Who Led Party Campaign In Bengal Narrate Factors Behind Victory
Leaders from Odisha and Jharkhand supported the campaign led by former Bihar minister and BJP’s West Bengal in-charge Mangal Pandey.
By Dev Raj
Published : May 4, 2026 at 6:22 PM IST
Patna: From President Droupadi Murmu’s purported insult to anti-incumbency, checking the alleged hooliganism by Trinamool Congress (TMC), the issue of Bangladesh infiltrators, and removal of the fear of reprisals in the aftermath of voting!
These were some of the factors recounted by over 200 senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from Bihar, who played a crucial role in ensuring the overwhelming victory of the party in the West Bengal Assembly elections.
They had been camping in the eastern state bordering Bangladesh for the past four months, and worked day and night for around four months to ensure the overwhelming victory of the party in the Assembly elections.
Several leaders from Odisha and Jharkhand also assisted in the intensive campaign, which was strategised and led on the ground by former Bihar minister and BJP’s West Bengal in-charge Mangal Pandey. He spent most of his time there for the past six months.
“The results have made it very clear that the people of West Bengal want a developed state under the leadership of Narendra Modi and a double-engine government,” Mangal said as it became certain that the BJP was going to sweep the polls.
Bihar BJP president and former minister Sanjay Saraogi downplayed the contribution of leaders and workers from his unit in the Bengal win by pointing out that it was the party’s tradition to rope in leaders from different parts of the country to campaign in poll-bound states.
“Even in the Bihar Assembly elections last year, party leaders from different states camped and campaigned. This is not a new strategy, but of course, more leaders and workers from Bihar were present in Bengal because ours is a big state and shares borders with it,” Saraogi said.
“This is not an ordinary victory. It is a special and much-awaited one. It is the blooming of the lotus (BJP symbol) and dominance of the saffron colour (colour of the party flag) in the land that gave our national song ‘Vande Mataram’, and where our founder leader Shyama Prasad Mukherjee was born. The victory is a result of the sacrifices of our party workers in Bengal and will infuse further enthusiasm among the people across the country,” Saraogi added.
Prominent among the Bihar leaders who slogged in the Bengal elections were former minister Ram Surat Rai, former MLAs Nikki Hembrom and Mithilesh Kumar, MLC Devesh Kumar, state general secretary Rajesh Kumar Verma, former general secretaries Suresh Chaudhary and Jagannath Thakur, and former state president of the party’s Kisan Morcha (Farmer Cell), Akhilesh Singh.
“The TMC goondas were the biggest difficulty faced by the BJP. They would physically obstruct people or even explode bombs with the aim of not letting our meetings happen. Even the police stations and government offices acted as the goonda-centres. People were afraid of murder, rape, arson, and physical violence if they opposed the ruling party. We worked hard to remove this fear of hooligans, and you can see the result,” Rai told ETV Bharat over the phone.
Still based in Kolkata, the former Bihar minister, who was in charge of the Cooch Behar district, said that the party was on the path of winning seven out of eight assembly constituencies in the district.
He pointed out that his role was now over in West Bengal and he would return to Bihar, but the BJP would work to form a government that would bring good governance and development in the state.
“Bengal was once among the top states in the country in matters of education and industries. Our party will revive its glory,” Rai added. BJP Bihar unit general secretary Rajesh Kumar Verma said that the poll results were indicative of the massive anti-incumbency that had accumulated against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s government over the past 15 years. He coordinated the party’s campaign in Darjeeling, Alipurduar, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda districts.
“The BJP just provided a channel to the anger and frustration among the people against the Mamata government and the prevailing corruption in the state. They were bogged down by the ‘cut-money’ system implemented by the TMC leaders and workers. They had to pay for everything – building houses, running shops and businesses, or any other work. If constructing anything, they were forced to procure raw material through TMC people,” Rajesh narrated to ETV Bharat.
“The issue of a large number of Bangladesh intruders settling in West Bengal, and the political upheaval of 2024-25 in which many Hindus were killed, raped, abducted, and attacked, had made the voters determined about bringing a nationalist government to protect the state and the country,” Rajesh added.
Former MLA Nikki Hembrom, who is also a national general secretary of the BJP Scheduled Tribes Morcha or front, focused on 20 Assembly constituencies having a decisive percentage of tribal voters in Purulia, Jhargram, Bankura and Paschim Medinipur districts. The party was on the road to clinch most of the seats
She spent most of her time in tribal villages trying to convince the voters to come out to vote instead of staying shut in their houses out of the fear of the TMC people running ‘sports clubs’ that were actually dens of musclemen.
Talking to ETV Bharat, Hembrom reminded the treatment meted out to President Droupadi Murmu during an official visit to Darjeeling on March 7 to attend the 9th International Santhal Conference. Its venue was shifted at the last minute to a place with poor arrangements, and the proper protocol and courtesy that is accorded to the topmost dignitary of the country were visibly absent.
“There was much resentment among the tribal population over the insult meted out to the President of India by Mamata and her government. The mandatory protocols for the first citizen of India were not followed, and the venue to which the Santhal conference was shifted was next to a garbage dump. It also indicated the arrogance of Mamata,” Hembrom said.
The former Bihar BJP MLA also pointed out that the tribals were fed up with poverty, corruption, and the TMC government not allowing Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, due to which they were unable to avail free medical facilities in times of need. They were also perturbed over the politics of appeasement, fast demographic changes in their areas, and feared being left behind for eternity.
Asked about what would be the BJP’s priority after forming the government in Bengal, Hembrom asserted: “Development and welfare of everybody, and the fencing of the border with Bangladesh. The state government had refused to provide land, due to which fencing could not be completed.”