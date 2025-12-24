ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Becomes The First State In India To Start 'Trial In Absentia'

Patna: Bihar has become the first state in the country to conduct 'trial in absentia' of people accused in serious criminal offences, in which a sentence of 10 years or more could be given.

The provision, which helps expedite the judicial process, was introduced by the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, implemented across the nation since July 1, 2024, but no other state had implemented it so far. It was not present in the previous Criminal Procedure Code, replaced by the BNSS last year.

The state first implemented the provision in a murder case in Banka district in which the police had registered an FIR against 21 accused, but could arrest only 16 of them. The rest five are absconding. However, the police and the prosecution side pitched for the trial against all the accused. The court gave its nod, and their trial started earlier this month.

Similarly, the police and prosecution lawyers have requested the Supaul district sessions court to conduct a trial in absentia of the accused in a case of loot.

"We have directed the police in all the districts to apply for trial in absentia in the courts in all the cases of heinous crimes in which the accused are absconding. Bihar has become the first state in the country to implement the provisions of trial in absentia. We will further speed up its implementation," Home Department Additional Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar Chaudhary told ETV Bharat.

Trial in absentia refers to conducting a criminal trial without the presence of the accused person in court. Earlier, the law did not allow trial, conviction or sentencing of any person in absentia even in heinous offences.

Section 356 of the BNSS mandates the court to proceed with the trial in absentia if a person declared as a proclaimed offender has absconded to evade trial, and there is no immediate prospect of arresting him. The provision also specifies a mandatory waiting period of 90 days from the date of framing of the charges before commencing the trial.