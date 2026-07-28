ETV Bharat / bharat

Bankipur Bypoll: A Test Of Students' Anger, Prashant Kishor's Fate and BJP's Prestige

"This is because the saffron party has not fielded a good candidate. He has been imposed from above. We don't know him. In comparison, Prashant is a known face at the national level. He makes all the right noises. Maybe he will work better," Ashish said while pointing to the issues of heavy traffic congestion and encroachment in the area.

At the bustling Thakurbari Road, 35-year-old Ashish Kumar mans a decades-old shop specialising in clothes for deities and prayer items. He points out that the business community has traditionally supported the BJP but is now thinking about a change.

Prashant's presence and the BJP's choice of candidate have ensured that the JSP makes inroads among the saffron party's traditional supporters, who have started questioning the decision to field Neeraj.

Road show of BJP national president Nitin Nabin, chief minister Samrat Choudhary, and several NDA leaders on Monday in support of BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar for Bankipur bypoll. (ETV Bharat)

The BJP has deployed several senior leaders, including Patna Sahib MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, State Cooperative Department Minister Ram Kripal Yadav and dozens of other senior leaders, to lead the campaign. Nitin himself conducted a roadshow through the constituency on Monday to reinforce the campaign.

Though the BJP did not want it to be seen as a face-off with Prashant, its decision to field young and inexperienced Neeraj Kumar, also known as Neeraj Kumar Sinha, indicated that it is banking on its cadre-based, well-oiled election machinery, as well as Nitin’s influence and hold over the constituency, ensuring that people would see it as one.

The Bankipur seat was Nitin Nabin's pocket borough. Now that Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder Prashant Kishor entered the fray, the bypoll has become quite significant as it will be an indirect battle between him and the BJP national president.

The bypoll was necessitated after BJP national president Nitin Nabin resigned as an MLA following his election to the Rajya Sabha in March this year. He and his father, Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, won the seat nine times between them since 1995.

The ensuing by-election will also decide whether a viable challenger to the BJP will emerge in Bihar or whether the party will maintain its smooth run in the state. Moreover, it will determine whether the Opposition across the country will gain something to boost its enthusiasm or will have to struggle harder to lift its spirits.

Another important issue at stake is whether Prashant, a relatively newcomer to active politics, can storm the BJP citadel and secure a victory while battling its strong grassroots cadre. The bypoll will test his capability, political survival and future.

The recent agitation ensured that young voters in the constituency witnessed the lathi-charge on students and the arrest of several students while they were protesting against the paper leaks. This could turn out to be one of the decisive factors in the bypoll.

Adding to its significance, Bankipur, which is a completely urban seat, remains the centre of all protests in Patna. The historic Gandhi Maidan, the traffic nerve centre of Dak Bungalow Square, the legislature, Lok Bhavan (Raj Bhavan), the chief minister's official residence and the state secretariat are located within the constituency. These places are often the targets of protesters.

Road show of BJP national president Nitin Nabin, chief minister Samrat Choudhary, and several NDA leaders on Monday in support of BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar for Bankipur bypoll. (ETV Bharat)

It will decide whether the recently concluded agitation by students and youths against the NEET-UG paper leak, and their simmering anger, will have an impact on politics. What makes the contest even more interesting is that Bankipur has around 3.79 lakh voters, of whom around 1.25 lakh, or one-third, are youths below the age of 30 and are aware of the issues affecting them.

Patna: A fierce battle is brewing in the by-election to the Bankipur Assembly seat, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bastion in the heart of the state capital for the past three decades. The contest has now turned into a testing ground for political strategies that could have a lasting impact on the political landscape of the country.

Talking about the recently called-off students' agitation, Ashish asserted that it had created a negative image of the BJP because of the way it was handled and would affect voting in the bypoll.

"It is a recent event, and people will not forget it by the date of polling. Had the agitation happened a few months ago, people would have forgotten it by now," Ashish added.

Amit Kumar, the clothes shop owner's elder brother, chipped in and added that the BJP has made a mistake regarding the Bankipur bypoll by withdrawing its previous candidate, Abhishek Kumar Sinha, due to his adverse background.

"Couldn't they find a better candidate? What is the compulsion for the party to always field a person with the 'Sinha' surname from the constituency?" Amit asked.

The Sabzibagh locality in Bankipur. (ETV Bharat)

Sinha is one of the surnames used by the Kayastha caste, which accounts for around 14 percent of the electorate, the highest share in the constituency. It is closely followed by the Baniyas, who belong to the Other Backward Classes (OBC). The Yadavs, Muslims, Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs), Brahmins, Rajputs, Bhumihars and Scheduled Castes make up the rest of the voters.

In the nearby Kadamkuan locality, 77-year-old Tej Narayan Prasad runs a garage for motorbikes. He eagerly talks about the approaching by-election and claims that the students' agitation will not have any impact on voting.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled the demands of the students. He has assured reforms, and they are satisfied with the steps he has taken. The students are not into politics. What we saw was the handiwork of Opposition parties and their supporters, who wanted to sow the seeds of unrest in their greed for power," Tej Narayan said.

The motorbike mechanic has been working in the state capital for around 60 years. Asked about the criteria on which he would vote, he laughed and said that he was in love with the work and vision of PM Modi.

Govind Jha, a resident of the West Lohanipur locality in the constituency, claims that the agitation by students has made him change his stance on voting.

"I was considering voting against the BJP this time due to the law andorder situation and the non-fulfilment of the promise of Rs 5,000 monthly stipend to LLB graduates. However, I became alert after learning about lumpen elements wreaking havoc in the name of the students' agitation," Govind said.

"It was a conspiracy funded by foreign money, fuelled by other countries and sponsored by the Opposition parties to disintegrate the country. They wanted to turn India into Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. I will have nothing of it. I have decided not to vote for any party or group that supports anti-national activities," Govind added.

Muhammad Arif (wearing a cap) and Muhammad Ishaq at the footwear shop near Gandhi Maidan in Bankipur Assembly constituency. (ETV Bharat)

Muhammad Arif, 66, has a small footwear store at the corner of Gandhi Maidan in the constituency. Asked about the way the by-election was shaping up, he asserted that he would think about it only after reaching the polling booth.

However, he opened up after being asked about his children. One of them is a postgraduate, while the other has a B.Ed degree, but both are unemployed.

"The students and youths have returned home after being thrashed by the police during the agitation. They were protesting for a just cause and against unemployment. The assault on them is going to have an impact on voting," Arif said.

His friend, 68-year-old Muhammad Ishaq, a resident of Bhanwar Pokhar in Bankipur, had come to meet him at the footwear shop and was relaxing there. He pointed out that the Bankipur area was doing well in terms of the availability of electricity, drinking water and good roads. "Development is not a problem anymore. This is the era of the BJP. Its candidate will win," Ishaq added.

The Sabzibagh area is famous for its shops selling dry fruits, perfumes and clothes. At one of the dry fruit shops, Ranjeet Kumar lamented the lack of drinking water facilities, public taps and urinals in the area.

"The difficulties that we face throughout the year in this area are unimaginable. We have to struggle or pay for drinking water. We have to go far away to relieve ourselves. The BJP government and Nitin have done good work in infrastructure, but have done little in terms of civic amenities. Yet, people think that there is no suitable alternative to them," Ranjeet said while pointing to the double-decker flyover, one of the few in the country, that passes through the area.

Rajendra Sahni, a makhana (foxnut) seller at Sabzibagh in Bankipur. (ETV Bharat)

Rajendra Sahni, 58, who sells makhana (foxnuts) from a cart in Sabzibagh, lapsed into thought after being asked about the upcoming bypoll. After a few minutes, he said that the seat was going to witness a tough fight this time. "The fight between the BJP and JSP is direct and very much visible. It's going to be an intense, neck-and-neck contest. It has become a prestige issue for the BJP because of Nitin Nabin, and a question of survival for Prashant Kishor. All issues related to the constituency have been brushed under the carpet. It is a purely political fight," Sahni shared his insight with a smile.

Incidentally, the RJD and the Opposition Mahagathbandhan candidate, Rekha Kumari, has already been relegated by everybody to an insignificant third position. She was the runner-up in the November 2025 Assembly election but has been campaigning virtually alone, without any senior party leader pitching for her.

RJD national working president and Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, was on vacation in Europe for around a month and returned to Patna on Sunday. He held a day-long roadshow across Bankipur on Monday to canvass for Rekha and plans to repeat it until Tuesday evening, when campaigning for the bypoll officially comes to an end.

"Tejashwi has not been very enthusiastic about the bypoll, despite its obvious importance. We do not know the reasons for this. His only aim is that Prashant should not win and emerge as the face of the Opposition in Bihar," a senior RJD leader told ETV Bharat.

Amid all this, the actual voter turnout will also play a key role. The constituency has been one of the worst performers in the state in terms of voter turnout. The polling percentage has hovered between 35 percent and 41 percent in the past three elections, indicating the indifference and lethargy of people towards their right to vote.

Bankipur will vote on July 30. The counting of votes will take place on August 3.