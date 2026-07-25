ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Bandh: Protesters, Police Clash At Many Places; Several Youths Detained

Patna: The 'Bihar bandh' called by the Left-wing students' organisations on Saturday against the NEET paper leak and demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan turned violent in different parts of the state.

The bandh had a wide impact in various districts, leading to clashes between protestors and security personnel at many places. While people from both sides were injured, the police detained a large number of youths, pending further action.

In Siwan town, about 140km northwest of Patna, the police used tear gas shells and fired in the air to disperse a mob of unruly students who blocked roads and pelted stones. Several police personnel, including superintendent of police (SP) Puran Kumar Jha, sustained injuries after being hit by stones and pieces of bricks.

"We were forced to fire 10 rounds in the air to bring the situation under control. Jha was injured in his hand from a projectile thrown by the protestors. Additional forces were requisitioned from different parts of the district to tackle the protestors," a district administration official said.

Scuffle between the protestors and police personnel in Patna during the Bihar bandh on Saturday. (ETV Bharat)

In Patna, the protests were concentrated between the historical Gandhi Maidan and the Dak Bungalow square area. The protestors gathered in groups at various locations and fought pitched battles with the police before moving to another place. They raised slogans supporting their demands and opposing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led governments at the Centre and in the state.

The agitators lobbed a loud cracker at the Gandhi Maidan police station and ransacked a police outpost in the vicinity, causing a commotion for some time. They also attacked and overturned a police patrol vehicle.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national president Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son and Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) founder Tej Pratap Yadav arrived with his followers to support the agitation. The police detained him for some time.

"We are completely with the students. They just want fair examinations and better educational policies. There is nothing wrong in what they are seeking. The central government, instead of accepting their demands, is trying to silence them by using brute force. It should understand that they are in power due to the people," he said.