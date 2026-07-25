Bihar Bandh: Protesters, Police Clash At Many Places; Several Youths Detained
Police used tear gas and fired in the air to disperse a mob of unruly students who blocked roads and pelted stones in Siwan.
By Dev Raj
Published : July 25, 2026 at 7:12 PM IST
Patna: The 'Bihar bandh' called by the Left-wing students' organisations on Saturday against the NEET paper leak and demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan turned violent in different parts of the state.
The bandh had a wide impact in various districts, leading to clashes between protestors and security personnel at many places. While people from both sides were injured, the police detained a large number of youths, pending further action.
In Siwan town, about 140km northwest of Patna, the police used tear gas shells and fired in the air to disperse a mob of unruly students who blocked roads and pelted stones. Several police personnel, including superintendent of police (SP) Puran Kumar Jha, sustained injuries after being hit by stones and pieces of bricks.
"We were forced to fire 10 rounds in the air to bring the situation under control. Jha was injured in his hand from a projectile thrown by the protestors. Additional forces were requisitioned from different parts of the district to tackle the protestors," a district administration official said.
In Patna, the protests were concentrated between the historical Gandhi Maidan and the Dak Bungalow square area. The protestors gathered in groups at various locations and fought pitched battles with the police before moving to another place. They raised slogans supporting their demands and opposing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led governments at the Centre and in the state.
The agitators lobbed a loud cracker at the Gandhi Maidan police station and ransacked a police outpost in the vicinity, causing a commotion for some time. They also attacked and overturned a police patrol vehicle.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national president Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son and Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) founder Tej Pratap Yadav arrived with his followers to support the agitation. The police detained him for some time.
"We are completely with the students. They just want fair examinations and better educational policies. There is nothing wrong in what they are seeking. The central government, instead of accepting their demands, is trying to silence them by using brute force. It should understand that they are in power due to the people," he said.
RJD MLA Gautam Krishna also reached the Dak Bungalow square to lend his support to the agitation before being detained and removed by the police from the location.
The police had a harrowing time dealing with violent protests simultaneously at several places in central Patna, as several protesters allegedly indulging in brick-batting were detained. "The protesters pelted stones at us and even tried to break through the barricades we put up. We have detained several students. We will further trace the troublemakers and take appropriate action against them," Patna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kartikeya K Sharma told reporters.
To avoid any untoward incident and commuting difficulties, private schools in the state capital had declared a holiday.
Interestingly, the protest in Patna dissipated in the afternoon after information about Pradhan sending his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi spread among the protestors. Within an hour, the roads became clear, and the police personnel also started returning to their respective barracks and police stations.
In Muzaffarpur city, which had seen violent protests on Wednesday, students and youths staged a vigorous but peaceful protest at the collectorate. They also squatted on the road outside, blocking it effectively. Many of the protestors carried drums and raised slogans against the government policies on education and atrocities on students, while celebrating cheerfully upon hearing news of Pradhan's resignation.
Sitamarhi witnessed stone pelting on the police personnel and arson by the agitators. The police responded with lathicharge and used tear gas to disperse them. Sitamarhi SP Amit Ranjan was injured after stones hit him in the leg. Several other police personnel also suffered injuries.
Widespread impact was observed in Saharsa, Madhepura, Supaul, Lakhisarai, Aurangabad, Rohtas, Gaya, Bhagalpur, Bhojpur, Saran, Gopalganj and other districts.
Students' Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) congratulated the students over the successful bandh and protest. "Pradhan's resignation is a victory for the youth agitation. The government should accept other demands also. We are happy over the way the students and youths came out on the streets to register their protest," SFI Bihar unit secretary Devdutt Kumar and DYFI Bihar unit secretary Umesh Sharma said in a joint statement.
Communist Party of India (CPI) state secretary Ram Naresh Pandey asserted that Pradhan's resignation was a historic win for the student-youth agitation.
"This is a rare moment of democratic accountability achieved not by the goodwill of the egoistic government at the Centre, but by the continuous and strong agitation by the students and youths. They forced the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to act on their failures," Pandey said.
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