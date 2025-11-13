ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Awaits Poll Results As Few Hours Remain For Counting To Start

Patna: With polling over, Bihar waits with bated breath for the 2025 Assembly election results. The counting of votes will be done at 46 centres across the state and will start at 8 AM on Friday.

Three-tier security arrangements as per the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI) have been put in place at all the counting centres. Altogether 60 companies of central armed police forces (CAPF), a large number of Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP) personnel, and district armed police personnel have been deployed at them.

Additionally, roads would be blocked around the counting centres by the local police, and the area around them would be out of bounds for vehicular traffic and the common people on the D-day. Only ambulances, vehicles carrying ill people or pertaining to essential services, police, ECI, and judicial services would be allowed to pass through.

"Separate counting arrangements have been made for all the 243 Assembly constituencies across the state. Counting will be conducted by 243 returning officers (ROs) in the presence of 243 counting observers and the candidates or their agents at 46 counting centres established for the purpose," Bihar’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vinod Singh Gunjiyal told reporters.

While one counting centre has been established at every district headquarters, a few districts have more than one centre, due to geographical reasons, the size of the electorate, and the number of Assembly constituencies. The counting will start at 8 AM, and the postal ballots will be taken up right at the beginning. Their counting would be completed in around 15 to 30 minutes.

"As per the Commission’s directions, the counting of postal ballots will begin first, and the counting of the electronic voting machines (EVMs) will begin thereafter at 8.30 AM. Counting of the postal ballots is to be completed before the penultimate round of EVM counting," ECI deputy director P. Pawan said.

The EVMs, currently kept safely in the strong rooms established close to the counting centres, would be taken out and opened in front of the candidates, their agents, counting observers deputed by the EC, as well as the counting officials. As done in the previous polls, counting of postal ballots and votes stored in the EVMs will be done on tables bunched together for different constituencies.

Altogether 4,372 counting tables staffed with one counting supervisor, a counting assistant, and a micro-observer at each table have been set up at the counting centres. Over 18,000 counting agents appointed by the candidates will oversee the counting process.

For the 14 Assembly constituencies in Patna district, counting of votes would be held in separate halls for them. Each hall will have 14 tables and will be under CCTV surveillance.