Bihar Awaits Poll Results As Few Hours Remain For Counting To Start
Officials said that a three-tier security arrangement has been put in place at all the counting centres in Bihar
By Dev Raj
Published : November 13, 2025 at 6:51 PM IST|
Updated : November 13, 2025 at 6:58 PM IST
Patna: With polling over, Bihar waits with bated breath for the 2025 Assembly election results. The counting of votes will be done at 46 centres across the state and will start at 8 AM on Friday.
Three-tier security arrangements as per the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI) have been put in place at all the counting centres. Altogether 60 companies of central armed police forces (CAPF), a large number of Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP) personnel, and district armed police personnel have been deployed at them.
Additionally, roads would be blocked around the counting centres by the local police, and the area around them would be out of bounds for vehicular traffic and the common people on the D-day. Only ambulances, vehicles carrying ill people or pertaining to essential services, police, ECI, and judicial services would be allowed to pass through.
"Separate counting arrangements have been made for all the 243 Assembly constituencies across the state. Counting will be conducted by 243 returning officers (ROs) in the presence of 243 counting observers and the candidates or their agents at 46 counting centres established for the purpose," Bihar’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vinod Singh Gunjiyal told reporters.
While one counting centre has been established at every district headquarters, a few districts have more than one centre, due to geographical reasons, the size of the electorate, and the number of Assembly constituencies. The counting will start at 8 AM, and the postal ballots will be taken up right at the beginning. Their counting would be completed in around 15 to 30 minutes.
"As per the Commission’s directions, the counting of postal ballots will begin first, and the counting of the electronic voting machines (EVMs) will begin thereafter at 8.30 AM. Counting of the postal ballots is to be completed before the penultimate round of EVM counting," ECI deputy director P. Pawan said.
The EVMs, currently kept safely in the strong rooms established close to the counting centres, would be taken out and opened in front of the candidates, their agents, counting observers deputed by the EC, as well as the counting officials. As done in the previous polls, counting of postal ballots and votes stored in the EVMs will be done on tables bunched together for different constituencies.
Altogether 4,372 counting tables staffed with one counting supervisor, a counting assistant, and a micro-observer at each table have been set up at the counting centres. Over 18,000 counting agents appointed by the candidates will oversee the counting process.
For the 14 Assembly constituencies in Patna district, counting of votes would be held in separate halls for them. Each hall will have 14 tables and will be under CCTV surveillance.
"All necessary arrangements as per the ECI standard operating procedure (SOP) for foolproof counting are being made. The votes polled by the candidates would be announced after the end of every round of counting. The figures would also be displayed on television screens put up at the counting centre established at the A.N. College in the state capital," Patna district magistrate Thiyagarajan SM told reporters.
Incidentally, different Assembly constituencies have different numbers of counting rounds. One round consists of the counting of 14 EVMs. A media centre has been set up at every counting centre from which concerned officials will announce votes polled by each candidate after the end of every round of counting.
Various political parties have provided Form 17C (Part I) to their election counting agents. It is provided by the ECI containing the serial or identification number of EVMs and VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) machines, as well as, the number of votes polled at the respective polling booths.
As per ECI, the communique about the counting process, the control units of the EVMs would be brought to the counting tables ‘round-wise’ and shown to the candidates or their counting agents to verify that their seals are intact and serial numbers match the records in Form 17C (Part I).
"The number of votes recorded in the EVMs is cross-verified with entries in Form 17C. In case of any mismatch, VVPAT slips from that particular polling station are to be counted mandatorily," the ECI said.
But this is not all. A random selection of five polling stations per constituency is made for VVPAT verification after the completion of EVM counting. The slips are matched with the EVM results in the presence of candidates and their counting agents.
Once the counting is over, the respective returning officers for different constituencies will announce the results and hand over victory certificates to the winners. However, the winners would not be allowed to take out victory processions as the model code of conduct (MCC) for the polls is in effect till November 16.
The Bihar polls were conducted in two phases on November 6 and 11. Altogether 2616 candidates were in fray for the votes of over 7.45 crore eligible electors after the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state. The Assembly election has made history with 67.14 per cent voter turnout – the highest ever since Independence.
