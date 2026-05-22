Bihar ATS Arrests Man Spying For Pakistan, Seizes Digital Evidence: Officials
Muzaffarpur ATS arrests Mohammad Mustafa for allegedly spying for Pakistan, seizing digital evidence linking him to arms smuggler Shehzad Bhatti and anti-national activities. Investigation ongoing.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 6:48 PM IST
Muzaffarpur: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested one person from Bihar for allegedly spying for Pakistan, officials said. The accused Mohammad Mustafa was arrested during a raid in Muzaffarpur district following a tipoff from the ATS Special Intelligence Unit, they said.
Officials claimed that the accused was working with anti-India elements and had direct links to Pakistan-based arms smuggler Shehzad Bhatti and his associates. “Mustafa used social media and encrypted messaging apps to coordinate activities aimed at compromising national security,” they said.
During a raid in Ratanpur village, the ATS seized Mustafa’s mobile phone, which allegedly contained suspicious chats, photos, and videos.
“Forensic analysis revealed objectionable and anti-national content, including images and videos of sensitive and restricted sites within India. The accused shared precise geographical coordinates of these locations with his Pakistani handlers,” the ATS said.
The preliminary probe suggests that Mustafa filmed strategic locations and transmitted confidential information abroad. “We are probing his travel history, digital devices, financial transactions, call records, social media, and international contacts to uncover the extent of his network and any foreign funding,” the ATS added.
The agency also registered a case against Mustafa under sections related to espionage and anti-national activities. Further legal action is ongoing.
Muzaffarpur has seen similar arrests before. Naushad Ali, alias Lalu, was arrested in Faridabad in connection with a network accused of transmitting sensitive data to Pakistan. The Ghaziabad Police had earlier detained nine suspects, and based on their interrogation, 11 individuals, including Naushad, were taken into custody in March.
“We affirm our commitment to safeguarding the country’s security and sovereignty by taking strict action against those involved in anti-national activities,” the ATS said.
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