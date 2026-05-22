ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar ATS Arrests Man Spying For Pakistan, Seizes Digital Evidence: Officials

Muzaffarpur: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested one person from Bihar for allegedly spying for Pakistan, officials said. The accused Mohammad Mustafa was arrested during a raid in Muzaffarpur district following a tipoff from the ATS Special Intelligence Unit, they said.

Officials claimed that the accused was working with anti-India elements and had direct links to Pakistan-based arms smuggler Shehzad Bhatti and his associates. “Mustafa used social media and encrypted messaging apps to coordinate activities aimed at compromising national security,” they said.

During a raid in Ratanpur village, the ATS seized Mustafa’s mobile phone, which allegedly contained suspicious chats, photos, and videos.

“Forensic analysis revealed objectionable and anti-national content, including images and videos of sensitive and restricted sites within India. The accused shared precise geographical coordinates of these locations with his Pakistani handlers,” the ATS said.