Bihar: Congress Alleges 'Counting Irregularities' As NDA Takes Early Lead

Patna: Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Ram on Friday raised doubts over the "integrity" of the counting process even as Election Commission trends placed the NDA comfortably ahead of the Mahagathbandhan.

The Election Commission's numbers delivered a sweeping early advantage to the ruling alliance. By late morning, the NDA had crossed the 166-seat mark, while the Mahagathbandhan lagged at 56, signalling a sharp tilt in favour of the BJP-led coalition. Within the NDA, the JD(U) led in 75 seats, the BJP in 72, with allies LJP (RV) (18) and HAMS (5) adding heft to the front.

The Mahagathbandhan's early tally rested largely on the RJD's leads in 41 seats, followed by Congress at seven, Left partners CPI(ML)-Liberation (5) and CPI(M) and CPI in one each. The tally is likely to change with several rounds of counting left. Amid this shifting electoral map, Ram alleged "serious anomalies" in the counting process, claiming that the procedure had slowed abruptly in several centres after the initial rounds.

Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Ram alleges 'counting irregularities' as NDA takes early lead in Bihar Assembly polls (PTI)

Accusing the administration of attempting to "steal votes", he claimed there were reports of "server vans" hovering around counting centres and "irregularities at booths."