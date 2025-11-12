ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Assembly Polls: All Eyes On Strongrooms As Counting Day Nears

EVMs from both phases of the Bihar election are sealed in strongrooms across districts under three-tier security ahead of the counting day. ( ANI )

Patna: As voting for the Bihar Assembly elections have come to an end, the focus of the common people, political parties, candidates and the administration has shifted to the strongrooms, where the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have been stored. The counting centres are ready for the big day, Friday, November 14.

Bihar Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vinod Singh Gunjiyal stated that the EVMs and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines from the second and final phase of the election, which concluded on Tuesday evening, are securely stored in designated strongrooms across 20 districts.

"The EVMs and VVPAT machines from the second phase were sealed with a double lock and placed in strongrooms. The procedure was carried out in the presence of candidates, election officials, and central observers, with videography conducted," Gunjiyal said.

The Bihar CEO pointed out that extensive security arrangements have been made for the "polled EVM strong rooms" and that they were stored in accordance with the security protocols of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

"Three-tier security protects the strongrooms. Armed personnel are present in two layers, with the central paramilitary forces handling the inner layer. Each strongroom has at least one central paramilitary forces platoon. District police oversee the security of the premises. The strongrooms remain under continuous CCTV surveillance," Gunjiyal said.