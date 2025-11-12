Bihar Assembly Polls: All Eyes On Strongrooms As Counting Day Nears
With polling over, the focus has shifted to Bihar's strongrooms, where EVMs and VVPATs are securely stored ahead of the counting on November 14.
Published : November 12, 2025 at 5:39 PM IST
Patna: As voting for the Bihar Assembly elections have come to an end, the focus of the common people, political parties, candidates and the administration has shifted to the strongrooms, where the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have been stored. The counting centres are ready for the big day, Friday, November 14.
Bihar Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vinod Singh Gunjiyal stated that the EVMs and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines from the second and final phase of the election, which concluded on Tuesday evening, are securely stored in designated strongrooms across 20 districts.
"The EVMs and VVPAT machines from the second phase were sealed with a double lock and placed in strongrooms. The procedure was carried out in the presence of candidates, election officials, and central observers, with videography conducted," Gunjiyal said.
The Bihar CEO pointed out that extensive security arrangements have been made for the "polled EVM strong rooms" and that they were stored in accordance with the security protocols of the Election Commission of India (ECI).
"Three-tier security protects the strongrooms. Armed personnel are present in two layers, with the central paramilitary forces handling the inner layer. Each strongroom has at least one central paramilitary forces platoon. District police oversee the security of the premises. The strongrooms remain under continuous CCTV surveillance," Gunjiyal said.
In the second and final phase, 47,686 ballot units, 45,399 control units, and 45,399 VVPAT machines were used across 45,399 booths in 20 districts. For both phases, a total of 94,949 ballot units, 90,743 control units, and 90,740 VVPAT machines were used in the entire Assembly election.
The ECI has written to all 2,616 candidates, whose fate is sealed in the EVMs, informing them that they may appoint representatives to keep vigil on the polled EVM strongroom, though these representatives must remain outside the inner security layer. CCTV camera feeds are shared with candidates or their representatives for monitoring strongrooms. Alternative power supplies ensure continuous 24X7 CCTV operation.
A control room has been established at all strong room premises, and senior administrative officials have been assigned to it. The district election officers (district magistrates) and electoral officers of the respective assembly constituencies have been instructed to visit and inspect the strongrooms.
"The strongrooms would be video-graphed and opened in the presence of candidates, elections officials, and central observers on the day of counting," Gunjiyal added. Meanwhile, 46 counting centres have been established across 38 districts in the state. They are located close to the strong rooms where the EVMs have been stored.
The ECI is currently providing training to government officials who have been assigned to count the votes. They will not be allowed to carry mobile phones, laptops, tablets and other electronic gadgets inside the counting centres.
Also Read: