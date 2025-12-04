ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Assembly Passes Motion Of Thanks On Governor's Address With Voice Vote

Patna: The Bihar Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed the motion of thanks on Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s address to the joint sitting of the legislature with a voice vote.

It came after some heated debate interspersed with a few moments of mirth, overriding the amendments proposed by AIMIM Bihar president Akhtarul Iman. Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav had moved 89 amendments to the motion of thanks tabled by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rana Randhir, but was conspicuous by his absence during the debate, due to which the changes proposed by him were not taken up.

Incidentally, Tejashwi, under whose leadership the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) or Mahagathbandhan received a drubbing in the recently held Bihar Assembly elections, was not present during the governor’s address on Wednesday. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders claimed he has gone to Europe on a holiday.

The two deputy chief ministers from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha – warned that nobody violating the law would be spared, and they would have to go to jail.

Nitish highlights the development made under his governance

Seeking unanimous passage of the motion of thanks in the House, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pointed out that the governor had spoken extensively on the achievements and aims of the state government in his speech.

“We have upheld the rule of law since the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government first came to power in the state on November 24, 2005. We have been working for the development of Bihar for the last 20 years. The state’s development is our aim and we keep thinking about it day and night,” Nitish said.

Asserting that social and communal harmony prevailed in the state unlike the years preceding his tenure, Nitish said that the state government started a scheme to build boundary walls for the graveyards, and temples that were more than 60 years old to check the incidents of thefts.

Talking about improvements in the field of school education, the chief minister asserted that his government has appointed 5.20 lakh teachers since it came to power, while health facilities for the people have also been vastly improved.

“Only 39 patients on an average came to a primary health centre (PHC) in a month when we came to power. It meant only one or two patients would visit daily. We started providing free medicine and improved treatment facilities. Now an average 11,600 patients visit a PHC in a month. There were only six government medical colleges and hospitals in the state when we took charge. Now there are 12 of them. New medical colleges are being constructed in 27 districts and would be completed shortly,” the chief minister added.

Nitish also pointed out that the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) was being renovated and expanded to accommodate 5,400 beds and would be among the biggest hospitals in the country and the world. The capacity of other five older medical colleges and hospitals is also being increased to 2,500 beds each, while the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGIMS) is being expanded to 3,000 beds.

The chief minister also stressed the work done by the government towards women empowerment, improvement of agriculture, construction of roads and bridges, providing electricity, drinking water, toilets, over 10 lakh government jobs and 40 lakh employment opportunities, among other things on the occasion.

“We have provided Rs 10,000 to 1.56 crore women under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana. Those whose work progresses well would be given Rs 2 lakh more. We had started a livelihood project for rural women with the help of a loan from the World Bank. Self-help groups (SHGs) were created under it, which now have 1.4 crore women as members in the rural areas. We are now expanding the SHGs to the urban areas and 4.34 lakh women have joined them so far,” Nitish added.

Nitish lauds the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The chief minister praised the help provided by the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bihar in its quest for development. He highlighted the special assistance provided to Bihar in the Union budget of July 2024, as well as, the provisions for the Makhana Board and the West Kosi Canal in the 2025 Union budget.

Nitish asserted that the Centre was extending full cooperation and Bihar would progress at a faster pace and every family’s economic condition would be strengthened. It would in turn lead to the progress of the country. “We salute Prime Minister Narendra Modi for paying attention to Bihar. He visited the state several times in the recent years,” Nitish said and asked all the MLAs to show respect to him (Modi) by raising their hands.

When the Opposition MLAs did not raise their hands, he asked them why they were not doing so and exhorted them to follow suit. “Don’t you see how much work has been done? Why are you not raising your hands?” asked Nitish.

As laughter broke out in the House, the Opposition legislators replied that they were not with him. “We were together twice (in the government) but you all started doing mischief. I left you all. Now I am on this side (NDA) and will always be with it,” Nitish added amid peals of laughter.