Bihar Assembly Passes Motion Of Thanks On Governor's Address With Voice Vote
The motion of thanks witnessed some moments of mirth and CM's claim of all-round development in Bihar since his government assumed power.
By Dev Raj
Published : December 4, 2025 at 5:07 PM IST
Patna: The Bihar Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed the motion of thanks on Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s address to the joint sitting of the legislature with a voice vote.
It came after some heated debate interspersed with a few moments of mirth, overriding the amendments proposed by AIMIM Bihar president Akhtarul Iman. Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav had moved 89 amendments to the motion of thanks tabled by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rana Randhir, but was conspicuous by his absence during the debate, due to which the changes proposed by him were not taken up.
Incidentally, Tejashwi, under whose leadership the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) or Mahagathbandhan received a drubbing in the recently held Bihar Assembly elections, was not present during the governor’s address on Wednesday. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders claimed he has gone to Europe on a holiday.
The two deputy chief ministers from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha – warned that nobody violating the law would be spared, and they would have to go to jail.
Nitish highlights the development made under his governance
Seeking unanimous passage of the motion of thanks in the House, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pointed out that the governor had spoken extensively on the achievements and aims of the state government in his speech.
“We have upheld the rule of law since the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government first came to power in the state on November 24, 2005. We have been working for the development of Bihar for the last 20 years. The state’s development is our aim and we keep thinking about it day and night,” Nitish said.
Asserting that social and communal harmony prevailed in the state unlike the years preceding his tenure, Nitish said that the state government started a scheme to build boundary walls for the graveyards, and temples that were more than 60 years old to check the incidents of thefts.
Talking about improvements in the field of school education, the chief minister asserted that his government has appointed 5.20 lakh teachers since it came to power, while health facilities for the people have also been vastly improved.
“Only 39 patients on an average came to a primary health centre (PHC) in a month when we came to power. It meant only one or two patients would visit daily. We started providing free medicine and improved treatment facilities. Now an average 11,600 patients visit a PHC in a month. There were only six government medical colleges and hospitals in the state when we took charge. Now there are 12 of them. New medical colleges are being constructed in 27 districts and would be completed shortly,” the chief minister added.
Nitish also pointed out that the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) was being renovated and expanded to accommodate 5,400 beds and would be among the biggest hospitals in the country and the world. The capacity of other five older medical colleges and hospitals is also being increased to 2,500 beds each, while the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGIMS) is being expanded to 3,000 beds.
The chief minister also stressed the work done by the government towards women empowerment, improvement of agriculture, construction of roads and bridges, providing electricity, drinking water, toilets, over 10 lakh government jobs and 40 lakh employment opportunities, among other things on the occasion.
“We have provided Rs 10,000 to 1.56 crore women under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana. Those whose work progresses well would be given Rs 2 lakh more. We had started a livelihood project for rural women with the help of a loan from the World Bank. Self-help groups (SHGs) were created under it, which now have 1.4 crore women as members in the rural areas. We are now expanding the SHGs to the urban areas and 4.34 lakh women have joined them so far,” Nitish added.
Nitish lauds the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi
The chief minister praised the help provided by the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bihar in its quest for development. He highlighted the special assistance provided to Bihar in the Union budget of July 2024, as well as, the provisions for the Makhana Board and the West Kosi Canal in the 2025 Union budget.
Nitish asserted that the Centre was extending full cooperation and Bihar would progress at a faster pace and every family’s economic condition would be strengthened. It would in turn lead to the progress of the country. “We salute Prime Minister Narendra Modi for paying attention to Bihar. He visited the state several times in the recent years,” Nitish said and asked all the MLAs to show respect to him (Modi) by raising their hands.
When the Opposition MLAs did not raise their hands, he asked them why they were not doing so and exhorted them to follow suit. “Don’t you see how much work has been done? Why are you not raising your hands?” asked Nitish.
As laughter broke out in the House, the Opposition legislators replied that they were not with him. “We were together twice (in the government) but you all started doing mischief. I left you all. Now I am on this side (NDA) and will always be with it,” Nitish added amid peals of laughter.
RJD MLA equates development with Dalit localities
RJD MLA from Bodh Gaya constituency, Kumar Sarvjeet, triggered a controversy by equating the development in the state with Dalit localities. He also said that he would not get the “right to speak in the Assembly” because he was the son of a Dalit.
Sarvjeet challenged the government to visit Dalit villages and see that whatever development it claimed in the state, including drains and roads, have not reached there. He added that if anybody went to the Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital (ANMMCH) in Gaya, he would feel as if he had come to a Dalit locality.
The RJD MLA’s claims prompted Assembly speaker Prem Kumar, who represents the Gaya Town constituency, to interject.
“I went there recently when legislator Jyoti Manjhi was admitted there. The arrangements there were very good. People should always portray the truth. A new super specialty hospital has been constructed on three acres of land at the ANMMCH campus at a cost of Rs 200 crore by the efforts of the Prime Minister and the chief minister,” Prem said.
JD (U) legislator Ratnesh Sada also reprimanded Sarvjeet for denigrating the Dalits and asked him to mend his ways and language. Sarvjeet also took potshots at deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary saying that his father must have named him with much affection, but the journalists have changed his name to “bulldozer baba”.
Deputy chief minister threatens bulldozer action on mafia
One of the two deputy chief ministers of the state – Vijay Kumar Sinha – lost his cool while replying to the motion of thanks on the governor’s address and pointed out that the investors had stopped coming to Bihar due to the shadow of ‘jungle raj’ (lawlessness or rule of the jungle) twice, but have started coming now.
He pointed out that 25 new and nine old sugar mills would be opened in the state in the coming months because there was no fear of anarchy or jungle raj.
“We have taken strong steps to control the sand mafia and they are surrendering or fleeing away from the state. We are also gearing up to act against the land mafia,” Vijay said.
As RJD MLA Bhai Virendra interjected while Vijay was speaking, the latter said, “We will run bulldozers on the chests of sand and land mafia. I am suggesting as a friend to change your lifestyle because the weather has changed, else you would fall ill. You should quit the mentality of anarchy and stay under good governance.”
Bihar government reveals a hard stand in its reply
Deputy chief minister and home minister Samrat Choudhary presented the government’s reply on the motion of thanks and asserted that the land, house, food grains and other facilities were being provided to the people of the state without asking their caste.
“We are providing free food grains to 8.5 crore people. We ran around 12,500 special trains to facilitate the return of Bihar natives staying in other states. The Congress which imposed Emergency talks about democracy and former chief minister Lalu Prasad broke his own slogan, which he gave during the Emergency,” Samrat said.
“The lantern era has ended and the age of electricity is here. We have been giving 125 units of free electricity to everybody, including the Opposition legislators. Those who use the media to abuse others will be sent to jail. No mafia will be spared under chief minister Nitish Kumar’s rule,” he added. Samrat also asserted that he was no “bulldozer baba”.
The others who spoke
CPI (ML) legislator Sandeep Saurav asserted that nobody from the treasury or the Opposition benches thanked Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar despite the fact that the Bihar Assembly election was the most unfair poll in the history of the country and was a fraud in the name of election.
Janata Dal (United) leader and Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, CPI(M) MLA Ajay Kumar, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) MLA Jyoti Manjhi, Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Satish Kumar Singh Yadav, Indian Inclusive Party MLA IP Gupta, BJP MLA Rana Randhir, and Congress MLA Manohar Prasad Singh, and AIMIM MLA Akhtarul Iman also spoke on the motion of thanks.
Also Read
Bihar Governor Highlights Govt's Agenda, Achievements Amid Faulty Mic, Sound System In Joint Address