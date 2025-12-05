Bihar Assembly Passes Bill For Second Supplementary Budget, As NDA Takes Potshots At Opposition
This supplementary budget, valued at Rs 91,717 crore, will be used for further disbursement of funds to women under the controversial Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana.
Published : December 5, 2025 at 4:51 PM IST
By Dev Raj
Patna: On the last day of the five-day Winter Session of Bihar's 18th Legislative Assembly, The Bihar Appropriation (No. 4) Bill, 2025 of Rs 91,717 crore was passed by a voice vote, following a spirited debate in which the state government asserted that whenever the Opposition tried to finish him off, the people gave another chance to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
The passage of the Bill, followed by Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s nod, will facilitate the withdrawal of money from Bihar's Consolidated Fund, as per demands, in an all-time high second supplementary budget for the state.
"Whenever the Opposition ran a campaign to finish off Nitish Kumar, people of Bihar gave him an opportunity to serve with double strength. The work he has done over the past 20 years, and his (development) model, has completely wiped out the Opposition, which is limited to just 35 seats," said Rural Development Minister Shrawan Kumar, as a part of the government’s reply in the debate.
The Minister, who is a senior Janata Dal (United-JDU) leader, pointed out how the Opposition "spread lies about Rs 10,000 being given to women in the state as a part of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana (MMRY) to start their own ventures".
"They kept lying that the assistance to women is a loan that will have to be returned with interest, but there were no takers for the lies. Women rejected their lies, as also their promises of giving a one-time Rs 30,000, followed by Rs 2,500 per month under their Mai-Bahin Maan Yojana,” he added.
Shrawan advised the Opposition to mend their ways, saying they will keep getting drubbed at future elections if they don't, and requested Speaker Prem Kumar to place his speech on record.
On Friday, not only did the Minister open proceedings by making a demand for grants of Rs 24,050 crore, he also presented the government’s reply during the debate on the second supplementary budget.
His department is overseeing the MMRY, under which over 1.56 crore women have been given Rs 10,000 each to start a venture of their choice, with the promise that they will be given an additional Rs 2 lakh assistance each, if their ventures flourished. The scheme is said to have been among the foremost reasons behind the massive mandate of 202 seats for the ruling NDA in the 243-member House.
The Opposition created a ruckus over Shrawan’s statements and asked where the money for the second supplementary budget would come from, but received more flak from Energy Minister and senior JD(U) leader Bijendra Prasad Yadav.
"Nitish Kumar’s gyan, vigyan and imaan (knowledge, science and honesty) has taken the state’s budget to over Rs 3 lakh crore. Fodder and sand scams do not happen anymore. There is no crisis of integrity. Bihar is a consumer state, and the more goods that are sold here, the more money it would have by way of GST devolution," Bijendra said.
The demand for grants by all other departments in the second supplementary budget were bunched together and passed at one go by adopting the ‘guillotine’ procedure.
Earlier, Parliamentary Affairs Minister and senior JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Choudhary tabled the ‘Appropriation Bill’ in the Assembly, following which the debate started. All parties were allotted time as per their strength in the House.
For the third consecutive day, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav was absent. RJD sources said he has gone on vacation to Europe.
Speaking during the debate, RJD MLA Alok Kumar Mehta moved a ‘cut motion’ and criticised the government for repeatedly tabling supplementary budgets, saying it indicated a lack of seriousness while preparing the main budget.
"Delay in implementing development schemes, with contractors bringing up their demands, is another reason behind the second supplementary budget. This should be stopped. The government's casual approach violates provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, hiding its failures in governance, fiscal responsibility, and politically-motivated decision-making eyeing electoral benefits were others," Mehta said.
The RJD legislator sought to know what the resources for this budget would be, and the sustainability and feasibility of the MMRY. He pointed out that the number of women in the state was over 6 crore, but only 1.56 crore women received the Rs 10,000 assistance.
Mehta also highlighted lack of road connectivity and power supply, and efforts to bring "bulldozer culture" in the state. MLAs Manohar Kumar Singh (Congress), Akhtarul Iman (AIMIM), Sandeep Saurav (CPI-ML), I P Gupta (Indian Inclusive Party), and others also participated in the debate.
