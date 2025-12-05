ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Assembly Passes Bill For Second Supplementary Budget, As NDA Takes Potshots At Opposition

By Dev Raj

Patna: On the last day of the five-day Winter Session of Bihar's 18th Legislative Assembly, The Bihar Appropriation (No. 4) Bill, 2025 of Rs 91,717 crore was passed by a voice vote, following a spirited debate in which the state government asserted that whenever the Opposition tried to finish him off, the people gave another chance to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The passage of the Bill, followed by Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s nod, will facilitate the withdrawal of money from Bihar's Consolidated Fund, as per demands, in an all-time high second supplementary budget for the state.

"Whenever the Opposition ran a campaign to finish off Nitish Kumar, people of Bihar gave him an opportunity to serve with double strength. The work he has done over the past 20 years, and his (development) model, has completely wiped out the Opposition, which is limited to just 35 seats," said Rural Development Minister Shrawan Kumar, as a part of the government’s reply in the debate.

The Minister, who is a senior Janata Dal (United-JDU) leader, pointed out how the Opposition "spread lies about Rs 10,000 being given to women in the state as a part of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana (MMRY) to start their own ventures".

"They kept lying that the assistance to women is a loan that will have to be returned with interest, but there were no takers for the lies. Women rejected their lies, as also their promises of giving a one-time Rs 30,000, followed by Rs 2,500 per month under their Mai-Bahin Maan Yojana,” he added.

Shrawan advised the Opposition to mend their ways, saying they will keep getting drubbed at future elections if they don't, and requested Speaker Prem Kumar to place his speech on record.

On Friday, not only did the Minister open proceedings by making a demand for grants of Rs 24,050 crore, he also presented the government’s reply during the debate on the second supplementary budget.

His department is overseeing the MMRY, under which over 1.56 crore women have been given Rs 10,000 each to start a venture of their choice, with the promise that they will be given an additional Rs 2 lakh assistance each, if their ventures flourished. The scheme is said to have been among the foremost reasons behind the massive mandate of 202 seats for the ruling NDA in the 243-member House.