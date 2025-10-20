ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Elections: RJD Announces Candidates For 143 Seats, Tejashwi Yadav To Contest From Raghopur

Patna: Amid buzz over seat-sharing deal in the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Monday released the list of party's candidates for the upcoming Assembly Elections in Bihar. The party will contest on 143 seats, 24 of which will be fought by women candidates.

As per the list, RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav will contest from Raghopur Assembly constituency, Bhojpuri singer Khesari Lal Yadav from Chhapra, Lalit Yadav from Darbhanga Rural segment, Dilip Singh from Barauli, Ram Vilas Paswan in Pirpainti (SC), and Savitri Devi in Chakai.

Similarly, Renu Kushwaha has been announced as party's candidate from Bihariganj, Smita Purve Gupta from Parihar, Anita Devi Mahto from Warsaliganj, Mala Pushpam from Hasanpur, and Sandhya Rani Kushwaha from Madhuban constituency. Ritu Priya Chaudhary will battle it out in Imamganj (SC), Tanushree Manjhi in Barachatti (SC), Chandni Devi Singh in Baniapur constituency, Arvind Sahani in Sarairanjan, Prema Chaudhary in Patepur (SC), Shambu Nath in Brahampur, and Mukesh Yadav in Bajpatti.

The list suggests that the party's focus is on backward classes and minorities. However, uncertainty remains over seat-sharing with the Congress and other allies, raising questions about the unity of the Grand Alliance.