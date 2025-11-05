ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Assembly Election Phase 1 Facts At A Glance: Constituencies, Candidates, Income Records Among Other Details

Patna: The first phase of the Bihar Assembly Election will be held on Thursday, November 6, 2025. The voting will take place in 121 constituencies spread across 18 districts. The second phase will be held on November 11, 2025, and the counting for all 243 seats will take place on November 14, 2025.

The first phase covers several politically sensitive and high-profile seats, including those of key leaders from the BJP, JD(U), RJD, and Congress.

Polling Schedule and Arrangements

Voting will begin at 7 AM and will continue till 5 PM. However, in certain sensitive areas, the polling will end at 4 PM due to security concerns. Voters who are still in line after the scheduled closing time will be allowed to cast their votes. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has made elaborate security and administrative arrangements for smooth polling. A total of 45,341 polling booths have been set up, out of which 36,7333 booths are in rural areas and 8,608 booths are in urban regions. Polling officials have undergone special training to ensure that the voting process remains transparent, safe, and efficient.

Districts and Constituencies Voting In Phase 1

A total of 18 districts will vote in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Election. The districts and number of constituencies going to the polls are as follows:

MADHEPURA- 4 seats SAHARSA-4 seats DARBHANGA- 10 seats MUZAFFARPUR- 11seats GOPALGANJ- 6 seats SIWAN- 8 seats SARAN- 10 seats VAISHALI- 8 seats SAMASTIPUR- 10 seats BEGUSARAI- 7 seats KHAGARIA- 4 seats MUNGER- 3 seats LAKHISARA- 2 seats SHEIKHPURA- 2 seats NALANDA- 7 seats PATNA- 14 seats BHOJPUR- 7 seats BUXAR- 4 seats

In 2020, both NDA and Mahagathbandhan won nearly an equal number of seats in these 18 districts, showing a closely fought contest.

Total Candidates and Party Wise Breakdown

A total of 1,314 candidates are contesting in Phase 1, which includes 1,191 males, 122 females, and 1 transgender candidate.

Party-wise candidates in fray