Bihar Assembly Election Phase 1 Facts At A Glance: Constituencies, Candidates, Income Records Among Other Details

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Phase 1 on November 6 covers 121 seats, 1,314 candidates, including major leaders like Tejashwi Yadav and Samrat Choudhary

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Phase 1 on November 6 covers 121 seats, 1,314 candidates, including major leaders like Tejashwi Yadav and Samrat Chooudhary.
Bihar Assembly Election Phase 1 (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 5, 2025 at 1:27 PM IST

Patna: The first phase of the Bihar Assembly Election will be held on Thursday, November 6, 2025. The voting will take place in 121 constituencies spread across 18 districts. The second phase will be held on November 11, 2025, and the counting for all 243 seats will take place on November 14, 2025.

The first phase covers several politically sensitive and high-profile seats, including those of key leaders from the BJP, JD(U), RJD, and Congress.

Polling Schedule and Arrangements

Voting will begin at 7 AM and will continue till 5 PM. However, in certain sensitive areas, the polling will end at 4 PM due to security concerns. Voters who are still in line after the scheduled closing time will be allowed to cast their votes. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has made elaborate security and administrative arrangements for smooth polling. A total of 45,341 polling booths have been set up, out of which 36,7333 booths are in rural areas and 8,608 booths are in urban regions. Polling officials have undergone special training to ensure that the voting process remains transparent, safe, and efficient.

Districts and Constituencies Voting In Phase 1

A total of 18 districts will vote in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Election. The districts and number of constituencies going to the polls are as follows:

  1. MADHEPURA- 4 seats
  2. SAHARSA-4 seats
  3. DARBHANGA- 10 seats
  4. MUZAFFARPUR- 11seats
  5. GOPALGANJ- 6 seats
  6. SIWAN- 8 seats
  7. SARAN- 10 seats
  8. VAISHALI- 8 seats
  9. SAMASTIPUR- 10 seats
  10. BEGUSARAI- 7 seats
  11. KHAGARIA- 4 seats
  12. MUNGER- 3 seats
  13. LAKHISARA- 2 seats
  14. SHEIKHPURA- 2 seats
  15. NALANDA- 7 seats
  16. PATNA- 14 seats
  17. BHOJPUR- 7 seats
  18. BUXAR- 4 seats

In 2020, both NDA and Mahagathbandhan won nearly an equal number of seats in these 18 districts, showing a closely fought contest.

Total Candidates and Party Wise Breakdown

A total of 1,314 candidates are contesting in Phase 1, which includes 1,191 males, 122 females, and 1 transgender candidate.

Party-wise candidates in fray

  1. JD(U) - 57 candidates
  2. BJP - 48 candidates
  3. RJD - 72 candidates
  4. INC - 24 candidates
  5. JSP - 118 candidates
  6. VIP - 5 candidates
  7. CPI(ML)(L) - 14 candidates
  8. LJP(RV) - 13 candidates
  9. Independents- 464 candidates
  10. Others - 499 candidates

Division-wise Candidate Count

Darbhanga Division- 231 candidates

Kosi Division- 82 candidates

Munger Division- 185 candidates

Patna Division- 351 candidates

Saran Divion- 230 candidates

Tirhut Division- 235 candidates

Age and Education Profile of Candidates

Most candidates fall within the 41-60 years age range. There are also several young contestants between 25-30 years, showing growing youth participation.

Graduates: 295

Post Graduates: 206

Graduate Professionals: 117

Doctorates: 40

12h Pass: 261

10th Pass: 178

Illiterate: 8

According to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report, a total of 519 candidates are crorepatis, meaning their declared assets exceed Rs 1 crore.

Top Crorepati Candidates

Kumar Pranay (BJP)- Munger - Rs 170 crore

Raj Kishor Gupta (IND)- Maharajganj - Rs 137

Anant Kumar Singh (JD(U))- Mokama - Rs 100 crore

Dr Kumar Puspanjay (JD(U))- Barbigha - Rs 94 crore

Arun Kumar (RJD)- Tarapur - Rs 83 crore

Sandip Kumar Singh Alias Gopal Sandeep Singh (JSP)- Maner - Rs 80 crore

Deo Kumar Chaurasia (RJD)- Hajipur - Rs 68 crore

Rajeev Ranjan (IND)- Jagdishpur - Rs 63 crore

Arun Kumar Gupta (RJD)- Barharia - Rs 54 crore

Sanjay Kumar Singh (LJP- RV)- Simri Bakhtiarpur - Rs 45 crore

The candidate with the highest declared annual income is Rajeev Ranjan (IND) from Jagdishpur with over Rs 6 crore, followed by Dr Kumar Puspanjay (JD(U)) from Barbigha with Rs 4.6 crore. On the other hand, the poorest candidates include Mojahid Alam (SUCI-C) from Darbhanga and Shatrudhan Varma (PPI-D) from Barh, both declaring just Rs 1,000 in assets.

According to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report, 423 candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves, while 354 face serious criminal charges. These include 33 candidates accused of murder, 86 candidates accused of attempt to murder, and two candidates accused of rape. There are 91 "Red Alert" constituencies, meaning 75 per cent of constituencies have three or more candidates with criminal records.

Top 10 Candidates with Criminal Cases

  1. Anant Kumar Singh
  2. Vikash Kumar Alias Dikesh Singh
  3. Shyam Bharti
  4. Rampravesh Singh
  5. Amrendra Kumar Pandey
  6. Amarjeet Kushwaha
  7. Karnveer Singh Yadav
  8. Devchandra Yadav
  9. Aniruddh Kumar
  10. Sunil Kumar

Key Seats and Star Candidates

Raghopur (RJD): Former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav seeks re-election.

Mahua: Tej Pratap Yadav is contesting with a new outfit.

Tarapur (BJP) : Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is in the fray.

Lakhisarai (BJP): Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha contests here.

Alinagar (BJP): Folk Singer Maithili Thakur makes her political debut.

Past Election Performance

In the 2020 Assembly election, the NDA (BJP + JD(U)) secured 125 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan (RJD + Congress) won 110 seats. The RJD was the single largest party with 75 seats, followed by the BJP (74) and the JD(U)) (43).

