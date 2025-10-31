ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Creates Enmity Between Tamils ​​And People Of Bihar’: TN CM Stalin Slams PM Modi's Remarks At Election Rally

In a post on X, he wrote, “ As a Tamil, I regretfully request that Mr Narendra Modi should not lose the dignity of his responsibility by making such speeches, as he often forgets that he is the esteemed Prime Minister of all in this country”.

Sharing a clip from the speech of the Prime Minister at an election rally in Bihar’s Chapra on Thursday, in which he is heard as saying, “In Tamil Nadu, DMK people harass the hardworking people of Bihar,” Stalin asked him not to lose the dignity of his responsibility by making such speeches.

Hyderabad: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop “acting in a way that creates enmity between Tamils ​​and the people of Bihar”.

“As the Chief Minister of the people of Tamil Nadu, I strongly condemn the BJP's use of violence against Tamils ​​for electoral politics, no matter where they go, be it Odisha or Bihar,” he added. The Tamil Nadu CM also urged PM Modi “to stop petty political activities like fostering enmity between Hindus and Muslims”.

“In a proud India that is diverse and finds unity in diversity, I urge the Prime Minister and the BJP to stop petty political activities like fostering enmity between Hindus and Muslims, and acting in a way that creates enmity between Tamils ​​and the people of Bihar, and focus on the welfare of the country, “ Stalin said in the post.

The Prime Minister, in his speech at Chapra on Thursday, had hit out at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for enabling "jungle raaj" in Bihar during their tenure, highlighting that women and children have been the "biggest victims" of that time. Continuing his blistering attack on the Mahagathbandhan, PM Modi alleged that the RJD-Congress duo has been "disrespecting faith", working against development, and protecting "infiltrators" in the country.

"The leaders of 'Jungle Raj' are constantly misleading you, luring you. RJD's declaration, Congress's manifesto is not a manifesto. They have revealed their rate list. The real motive behind their every declaration is extortion, ransom, loot, corruption, all this," he said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also addressed a public gathering in Muzaffarpur, as part of the election campaign for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.