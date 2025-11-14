Bihar Assembly Election | Who Will Win From Imamganj Seat?
Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s daughter-in-law Deepa Manjhi is pitted against RJD candidate Ritu Priya Chaudhary
Published : November 14, 2025 at 6:36 AM IST
Imamganj: The Imamganj constituency in Gaya district is witnessing a contest between Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) or HAM(S) founder and Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s daughter-in-law Deepa Manjhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Ritu Priya Chaudhary. The seat is one of the key seats in the 243-member Bihar Assembly. It is in focus as Manjhi’s daughter-in-law is contesting from it.
In the 2020 Assembly polls, Jitan Ram Manjhi won from the seat on a HAMS ticket. He polled 78762 votes and defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Uday Narain Choudhury. Choudhury polled 62728 votes. Kumar Shobha Sinha of the Lok Janshakti Party stood third after she polled 14,497 votes.
In the 2015 Assembly elections, Jitan Ram Manji won after polling 79389 votes. He defeated the Janata Dal United candidate Uday Narayan Choudhary. The JDU candidate polled 49981 votes. Interestingly, the None of the Above (NOTA) was at the third position as 5552 voters opted for it.
The Bihar Assembly polls were held in two phases. Voting was done on November 6 and 11, 2025, while the counting of votes will be taken up on November 14, 2025. On Friday, we will get to know whether Deepa Manji carries forward the legacy of Jitan Ram Manjhi or not.
