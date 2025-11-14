ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Assembly Election | Who Will Win From Imamganj Seat?

Imamganj: The Imamganj constituency in Gaya district is witnessing a contest between Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) or HAM(S) founder and Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s daughter-in-law Deepa Manjhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Ritu Priya Chaudhary. The seat is one of the key seats in the 243-member Bihar Assembly. It is in focus as Manjhi’s daughter-in-law is contesting from it.

In the 2020 Assembly polls, Jitan Ram Manjhi won from the seat on a HAMS ticket. He polled 78762 votes and defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Uday Narain Choudhury. Choudhury polled 62728 votes. Kumar Shobha Sinha of the Lok Janshakti Party stood third after she polled 14,497 votes.