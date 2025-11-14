ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: Will Samrat Choudhary Win From The Tarapur Seat?

Tarapur: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Samrat Choudhary is contesting from the Tarapur constituency in the Munger district. He is pitted against Arun Kumar of the RJD.

The constituency is part of the Jamui Lok Sabha constituency. A 65.22 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the Tarapur constituency, where polling was held in the first phase, on November 6, 2025.

In the 2020 polls, Mewa Lal Choudhary of the Janata Dal United (JDU) emerged victorious. He polled 64468 votes. He defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Divya Prakash, who polled 57243 votes. Mina Devi of the Lok Janashakti Party stood third and polled 11264 votes.