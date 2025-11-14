Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: Will Samrat Choudhary Win From The Tarapur Seat?
Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary contests from Tarapur against RJD's Arun Kumar. Results on November 14 will reveal the BJP's fate.
Published : November 14, 2025 at 6:32 AM IST
Tarapur: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Samrat Choudhary is contesting from the Tarapur constituency in the Munger district. He is pitted against Arun Kumar of the RJD.
The constituency is part of the Jamui Lok Sabha constituency. A 65.22 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the Tarapur constituency, where polling was held in the first phase, on November 6, 2025.
In the 2020 polls, Mewa Lal Choudhary of the Janata Dal United (JDU) emerged victorious. He polled 64468 votes. He defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Divya Prakash, who polled 57243 votes. Mina Devi of the Lok Janashakti Party stood third and polled 11264 votes.
However, following Mewa Lal Choudhary’s death, a by-election was necessitated in 2021. In the by-election, JDU’s Rajiv Kumar Singh emerged victorious by a margin of 3852 votes.
In the 2015 polls, Mewa Lal Choudhary of JDU had emerged victorious after polling 66411 votes. He defeated Hindustan Awami Morcha (Secular)’s Sakuni Choudhary, who polled 54464 votes. Interestingly, None of the Above (NOTA) polled 5565 votes.
The constituency is a bastion of the JDU, but will its ally, the BJP, win from here? We will get to know on November 14, 2025, when the counting of votes takes place.
