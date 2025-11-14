ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: Will Health Minister Mangal Pandey Win From Siwan Seat?

Siwan: Bharatiya Janata Party’s Mangal Pandey, who is the health minister in the incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, is contesting from the Siwan constituency in the Siwan district. He is a former Bihar BJP president.

Former Bihar Legislative Assembly speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary is contesting on a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ticket. Mangal is contesting the Assembly polls for the first time, though he has been a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) since 2012. The fight has become a prestige issue for the BJP.

In the 2020 Assembly polls, RJD candidate Awadh Bihari Chaudhary emerged as the winner. He polled 76785 votes and defeated BJP nominee Om Prakash Yadav, who polled 74,812 votes. Vinod Kumar Srivastava, an independent candidate, stood third.