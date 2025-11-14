Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: Will Health Minister Mangal Pandey Win From Siwan Seat?
Bihar Health Minister and BJP leader Mangal Pandey contests from Siwan constituency against RJD's Awadh Bihari.
November 14, 2025
Siwan: Bharatiya Janata Party’s Mangal Pandey, who is the health minister in the incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, is contesting from the Siwan constituency in the Siwan district. He is a former Bihar BJP president.
Former Bihar Legislative Assembly speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary is contesting on a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ticket. Mangal is contesting the Assembly polls for the first time, though he has been a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) since 2012. The fight has become a prestige issue for the BJP.
In the 2020 Assembly polls, RJD candidate Awadh Bihari Chaudhary emerged as the winner. He polled 76785 votes and defeated BJP nominee Om Prakash Yadav, who polled 74,812 votes. Vinod Kumar Srivastava, an independent candidate, stood third.
In the 2015 Assembly polls, the seat was clinched by the BJP with its nominee Vyas Deo Prasad emerging victorious. He had polled 55156 votes while his nearest rival, Bablu Prasad of the Janata Dal (United) polled 51622 votes. It was indeed a close contest.
Who will emerge victorious now? This question will be answered on November 14, 2025, when the counting of votes takes place.
The 243-member Bihar Assembly went to polls in two phases, on November 6 (121 seats across 18 districts) and November 11 (122 seats across 20 districts).
