Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: Who Will Win From Sitamarhi Constituency?
Sunil Kumar Pintu of the BJP contests the Sitamarhi constituency against RJD's Sunil Kushwaha.
Published : November 14, 2025 at 6:38 AM IST
Sitamarhi: The constituency is famous for the Punaura Dham temple, which marks the birthplace of Goddess Sita. The central and Bihar governments have collaborated to construct a bigger temple complex replete with modern facilities on the lines of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid its foundation stone earlier this year. Sunil Kumar Pintu of the BJP is pitted against Sunil Kushwaha of the RJD for the Assembly seat.
The result will indicate whether the people of the area and the state have taken up the temple pitch of the BJP and its allies. In the 2020 Assembly elections, Mithilesh Kumar of the BJP emerged as the winner after polling 90236. He defeated RJD candidate Sunil Kumar, who polled 78761 votes.
NOTA was at the third place as 2979 votes were polled for it. In the 2015 Assembly elections, it was the RJD that won the seat. RJD nominee polled 81557 votes and won the polls. He defeated BJP nominee Sunil Kumar alias Pintu, who bagged 66835 votes, while Independent candidate Nagina Devi stood in the third position after polling 3624 votes.
Who will be the king of the Sitamarhi constituency? This million-dollar question will be answered on November 25, 2025.
