Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: Who Will Win From Sitamarhi Constituency?

Sitamarhi: The constituency is famous for the Punaura Dham temple, which marks the birthplace of Goddess Sita. The central and Bihar governments have collaborated to construct a bigger temple complex replete with modern facilities on the lines of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid its foundation stone earlier this year. Sunil Kumar Pintu of the BJP is pitted against Sunil Kushwaha of the RJD for the Assembly seat.

The result will indicate whether the people of the area and the state have taken up the temple pitch of the BJP and its allies. In the 2020 Assembly elections, Mithilesh Kumar of the BJP emerged as the winner after polling 90236. He defeated RJD candidate Sunil Kumar, who polled 78761 votes.