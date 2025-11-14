Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: JDU Leader Vijay Kumar Choudhary Win From Sarairanjan Seat?
Senior Janata Dal United (JDU) leader Vijay Kumar Choudhary contests from Sarairanjan constituency against RJD's Arbind Kumar.
Published : November 14, 2025 at 6:34 AM IST
Sarairanjan: Senior Janata Dal United (JDU) leader Vijay Kumar Choudhary, who is a close aide of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and the water resources minister in the incumbent National Democratic Alliance government, is contesting from the Sarairanjan constituency in Samastipur district.
Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Arbind Kumar Sahani is Choudhary’s chief opponent. A voter turnout of 73.42 per cent was recorded during the polls that took place on November 6, 2025.
Vijay Kumar Choudhary is the present MLA from the seat and is seeking re-election. In the 2020 Assembly elections, he polled 72,666 votes while RJD candidate Arbind Kumar Sahni polled 69,042 votes. Abhash Kumar Jha of the Lok Janshakti Party stood third and managed to poll 11,224 votes.
In the 2015 Assembly polls also Vijay Kumar Choudhary had emerged a winner. He had polled 81,055 votes while his nearest rival, Ranjeet Nirguni of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), managed to poll 47,011 votes.
For the record, Choudhary won the seat for the first time in 2005. The seat has been a bastion of the JDU. Will the voters repose their faith in Vijay Kumar Choudhary or elect a new MLA? We will find out the answer on November 14, 2025, when the counting of votes takes place.
Also Read