ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: JDU Leader Vijay Kumar Choudhary Win From Sarairanjan Seat?

Sarairanjan: Senior Janata Dal United (JDU) leader Vijay Kumar Choudhary, who is a close aide of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and the water resources minister in the incumbent National Democratic Alliance government, is contesting from the Sarairanjan constituency in Samastipur district.

Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Arbind Kumar Sahani is Choudhary’s chief opponent. A voter turnout of 73.42 per cent was recorded during the polls that took place on November 6, 2025.

Vijay Kumar Choudhary is the present MLA from the seat and is seeking re-election. In the 2020 Assembly elections, he polled 72,666 votes while RJD candidate Arbind Kumar Sahni polled 69,042 votes. Abhash Kumar Jha of the Lok Janshakti Party stood third and managed to poll 11,224 votes.