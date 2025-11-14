ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: Will Osama Shahab Emerge Victorious From Raghunathpur?

Raghunathpur: Another key Assembly constituency which has attracted the attention of the entire country is Raghunathpur in the Siwan district of Bihar. Deceased gangster and former MP Mohammad Shahabuddin’s son, Osama Shahab, is contesting from the seat on a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ticket. He is pitted against Janata Dal United nominee Vikash Kumar Singh.

Mohammad Shahabuddin served as the MLA and Member of Parliament (MP). He was barred from contesting polls following his conviction, and died of Covid-19-related complications while serving a sentence at the Tihar Jail in Delhi in 2021.

In the 2020 Assembly elections, RJD nominee Harishankar Yadav emerged as the winner after bagging 67757 votes. He defeated Lok Janshakti Party nominee Manoj Kumar Sinha, who secured 49792 votes. Rajeshwar Chauhan of the Janata Dal United came third after securing 26,162 votes.