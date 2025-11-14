Will Tejashwi Prasad Yadav Score A Hat-Trick From Raghopur Seat?
Raghopur, a key Bihar seat, once represented by Lalu and Rabri Devi, now sees Tejashwi Yadav facing BJP's Satish Kumar in the 2025 polls.
Published : November 14, 2025 at 6:30 AM IST
Raghopur: This constituency came to the limelight after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad decided to contest from here after leaving out the Sonpur constituency. He first contested from this seat in the 1995 polls.
Lalu Prasad’s son and the Chief Ministerial face of the INDIA bloc, Tejashwi Prasad, is contesting on a RJD ticket from the Raghopur seat in the Vaishali district. He is pitted against Satish Kumar of the BJP, who had defeated Tejashwi’s mother and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi to win the seat in 2010.
A 68.90 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Raghopur constituency, where polling was held in the first phase, on November 6, 2025.
For the record, Raghopur is closer to Bihar’s capital Patna than Hajipur, which is the headquarters of the Vaishali district.
In the 2020 elections, Tejashwi was elected from the seat by defeating Satish Kumar of the BJP. Tejashwi polled 97,404 votes, while Satish Kumar polled 59,230 votes. LJP candidate Rakesh Raushan stood third and managed to poll only 24,947 votes.
In the 2015 polls, Tejashwi was also elected from Raghopur. He had defeated BJP’s Satish Kumar, while Rakesh Raushan of the Samajwadi Party had stood third.
In the past, this seat has given two Chief Ministers - Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi.
Will Bihar get its third Chief Minister from Raghopur in Tejashwi Prasad Yadav? This million-dollar question will be answered on November 14, 2025, when votes will be counted.
Also Read