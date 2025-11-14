ETV Bharat / bharat

Will Tejashwi Prasad Yadav Score A Hat-Trick From Raghopur Seat?

Raghopur: This constituency came to the limelight after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad decided to contest from here after leaving out the Sonpur constituency. He first contested from this seat in the 1995 polls.

Lalu Prasad’s son and the Chief Ministerial face of the INDIA bloc, Tejashwi Prasad, is contesting on a RJD ticket from the Raghopur seat in the Vaishali district. He is pitted against Satish Kumar of the BJP, who had defeated Tejashwi’s mother and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi to win the seat in 2010.

A 68.90 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Raghopur constituency, where polling was held in the first phase, on November 6, 2025.

For the record, Raghopur is closer to Bihar’s capital Patna than Hajipur, which is the headquarters of the Vaishali district.