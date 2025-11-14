ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Assembly Election | Who Will Take The Patna Sahib Seat?

Patna Sahib: One of the important constituencies in Bihar that went to the polls is the Patna Sahib seat in the Patna district. It is a constituency where there are predominantly urban voters.

The seat marks the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th and last Guru of the Sikhs. The fight is between Ratnesh Kushwaha of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shashant Shekhar of the Congress. The seat is a bastion of the BJP with Nand Kishore Yadav winning it successively since the 2010 Assembly elections.