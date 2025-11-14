Bihar Assembly Election | Who Will Take The Patna Sahib Seat?
Published : November 14, 2025 at 6:47 AM IST
Patna Sahib: One of the important constituencies in Bihar that went to the polls is the Patna Sahib seat in the Patna district. It is a constituency where there are predominantly urban voters.
The seat marks the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th and last Guru of the Sikhs. The fight is between Ratnesh Kushwaha of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shashant Shekhar of the Congress. The seat is a bastion of the BJP with Nand Kishore Yadav winning it successively since the 2010 Assembly elections.
In the 2020 Assembly elections, Nand Kishore Yadav polled 97692 votes and defeated Congress candidate Pravin Singh, who secured 79392 votes. Interestingly, NOTA stood in third position after 3234 voters opted for it.
In the 2015 elections, Nand Kishore Yadav emerged as the winner after securing 88108 votes. He had defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Santosh Mehta, who polled 85316 votes. It was a close contest between the two, and Yadav had sailed through. Shiv Sena candidate Nand Kumar stood in the third place after securing 2694 votes. This time, the BJP denied a ticket to Nand Kishore Yadav and instead fielded Ratnesh Kushwaha. Will the voters elect Kushawaha, we will get to know on November 14, 2025, when the counting of the votes takes place. For the record, polling for the 2025 Bihar Elections was held on November 6 and 11, 2025.
