Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: Who Will Mokama Seat, Which Hit Headlines During Polls?

Mokama: The Mokama Assembly constituency hit the headlines during the run-up to the Bihar Assembly elections 2025. Dular Chand Yadav, 75, was found dead inside a vehicle near Tartar village. He was supporting Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) candidate Priyadarshi Piyush, who is contesting from the Mokama seat.

He was moving in a convoy while campaigning for him on October 30, when the cavalcade of Janata Dal United nominee Anant Kumar Singh allegedly came from the opposite direction.

The Bihar Police arrested muscleman-politician and Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate from Mokama, Anant Singh, and two of his associates in connection with the murder.

The fight is between JDU candidate and muscleman Anant Kumar Singh, who is currently in jail and RJD candidate Veena Devi, who is the wife of muscleman and former Member of Parliament Suraj Bhan Singh.