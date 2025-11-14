Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: Who Will Mokama Seat, Which Hit Headlines During Polls?
JDU's Anant Kumar Singh contests from the Mokama Assembly Constituency against RJD candidate Veena Devi.
November 14, 2025
Mokama: The Mokama Assembly constituency hit the headlines during the run-up to the Bihar Assembly elections 2025. Dular Chand Yadav, 75, was found dead inside a vehicle near Tartar village. He was supporting Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) candidate Priyadarshi Piyush, who is contesting from the Mokama seat.
He was moving in a convoy while campaigning for him on October 30, when the cavalcade of Janata Dal United nominee Anant Kumar Singh allegedly came from the opposite direction.
The Bihar Police arrested muscleman-politician and Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate from Mokama, Anant Singh, and two of his associates in connection with the murder.
The fight is between JDU candidate and muscleman Anant Kumar Singh, who is currently in jail and RJD candidate Veena Devi, who is the wife of muscleman and former Member of Parliament Suraj Bhan Singh.
In the 2020 Assembly elections, Anant Kumar Singh of the RJD had emerged victorious, after polling 78,721 votes. He had defeated JDU nominee Rajeev Lochan Narayan Singh, who managed to poll 42,964 votes, while Suresh Singh Nishad of the Lok Janshakti Party stood third.
However, Anant lost his membership in 2022 after being convicted in a case pertaining to possession of illicit firearms. A by-poll was conducted, and his wife Neelam Devi won.
Cut to the 2015 Assembly polls, Anant Kumar Singh, who had contested as an independent, had won the polls. He had polled 54,005 votes while Neeraj Kumar, the Janata Dal United candidate, stood second after securing 35657 votes.
All eyes are on Mokama, and the results will be declared on November 14, 2025, when the counting of votes will be taken up.
