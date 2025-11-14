ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: Will Tej Pratap Yadav Win From Mahua Seat?

Mahua: All eyes are on the Mahua Assembly constituency, which is in the Vaishali district of Bihar, considered the birthplace of republics and the republican form of government. Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad’s estranged elder son Tej Pratap Yadav is contesting as a candidate of his own party, Janshakti Janata Dal.

He is pitted against RJD candidate Mukesh Kumar Raushan. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is the chief ministerial face of the INDIA Bloc, campaigned against his elder brother Tej Pratap during the polls.

In the 2020 Assembly elections, the RJD had won the seat. Its candidate, Mukesh Kumar Raushan, had secured 62580 votes and defeated Janata Dal (United) nominee Ashma Parveen. Parween secured 48,893 votes while the Lok Janshakti Party candidate Sanjay Kumar Singh secured 25,146 votes.