Bihar Assembly Election | Who Will Win the Mahnar Seat?
JDU Bihar president Umesh Singh Kushwaha is pitted against RJD leader Ravindra Kumar Singh
Published : November 14, 2025 at 6:47 AM IST
Mahnar: One of the key constituencies in the 243-member Bihar Assembly is the Mahnar seat in the Vaishali district. Janata Dal United (JDU) Bihar president Umesh Singh Kushwaha is contesting from the seat. He is pitted against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Ravindra Kumar Singh.
In the 2020 Assembly polls, it was the RJD which had clinched the seat. RJD candidate Bina Singh had emerged victorious after polling 61721 votes. Bina Singh had defeated JDU candidate Umesh Singh Kushawaha. Kushawa had managed to bag 53774 votes and is trying his luck once again this time. Lok Janshakti Party candidate Rabindra Singh stood in the third place after securing 31315 votes.
In the 2015 Assembly elections, it was the Janata Dal (United) candidate Umesh Singh Kushwaha, who emerged as the winner after securing 69825 votes. He had defeated BJP candidate Dr. Achyut Nand, who got 43370 votes. Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) candidate Amod Kumar Ray stood in the third place after securing 5425 votes.
The Bihar Assembly polls were held in two-phases on November 6 and 11, while the counting of votes is scheduled to take place on November 14, 2025. Who will the people of Mahnar seat repose their faith? We will only get to know on November 14, 2025.
Read More