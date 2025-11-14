ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Assembly Election | Who Will Win the Mahnar Seat?

Mahnar: One of the key constituencies in the 243-member Bihar Assembly is the Mahnar seat in the Vaishali district. Janata Dal United (JDU) Bihar president Umesh Singh Kushwaha is contesting from the seat. He is pitted against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Ravindra Kumar Singh.

In the 2020 Assembly polls, it was the RJD which had clinched the seat. RJD candidate Bina Singh had emerged victorious after polling 61721 votes. Bina Singh had defeated JDU candidate Umesh Singh Kushawaha. Kushawa had managed to bag 53774 votes and is trying his luck once again this time. Lok Janshakti Party candidate Rabindra Singh stood in the third place after securing 31315 votes.