Bihar Election Results 2025

ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Assembly Election | Who Will Win the Mahnar Seat?

JDU Bihar president Umesh Singh Kushwaha is pitted against RJD leader Ravindra Kumar Singh

Bihar Assembly Election
File photo of Umesh Singh Kushwaha (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 14, 2025 at 6:47 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Mahnar: One of the key constituencies in the 243-member Bihar Assembly is the Mahnar seat in the Vaishali district. Janata Dal United (JDU) Bihar president Umesh Singh Kushwaha is contesting from the seat. He is pitted against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Ravindra Kumar Singh.

In the 2020 Assembly polls, it was the RJD which had clinched the seat. RJD candidate Bina Singh had emerged victorious after polling 61721 votes. Bina Singh had defeated JDU candidate Umesh Singh Kushawaha. Kushawa had managed to bag 53774 votes and is trying his luck once again this time. Lok Janshakti Party candidate Rabindra Singh stood in the third place after securing 31315 votes.

In the 2015 Assembly elections, it was the Janata Dal (United) candidate Umesh Singh Kushwaha, who emerged as the winner after securing 69825 votes. He had defeated BJP candidate Dr. Achyut Nand, who got 43370 votes. Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) candidate Amod Kumar Ray stood in the third place after securing 5425 votes.

The Bihar Assembly polls were held in two-phases on November 6 and 11, while the counting of votes is scheduled to take place on November 14, 2025. Who will the people of Mahnar seat repose their faith? We will only get to know on November 14, 2025.

Read More

  1. Bihar Election Result: EC Revises Voter Turnout To 67.14 Percent, All Eyes On Friday
  2. Women Emerge As 'Kingmakers' In Bihar, Fill Void Created By Migrant Workers In State

TAGGED:

MAHNAR SEAT
JANATA DAL UNITED
RASHTRIYA JANTA DAL
BIHAR POLLS 2025
BIHAR ELECTION 2025
BIHAR ASSEMBLY ELECTION

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Will New Component In Ancient Indian Ancestry Throw Genomic Research Into South Asian History Wide Open?

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.