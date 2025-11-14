Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: Will Vijay Kumar Sinha Win From The Lakhisarai Seat?
Bihar Deputy CM and senior BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha contests from Lakhisarai against Congress's Amarendra Kumar.
Published : November 14, 2025 at 6:33 AM IST
Lakhisarai: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and incumbent Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha is contesting from the Lakhisarai constituency in the Lakhisarai district. He is pitted against Congress candidate Amarendra Kumar.
A 63.46 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the Lakhisarai constituency, where polling was held in the first phase, on November 6, 2025.
Vijay Kumar Sinha is the incumbent MLA from the Lakhisarai seat. He emerged victorious in the 2020 Assembly polls after getting 74212 votes, defeating Congress candidate Amaresh Kumar, who polled 63729 votes. Independent candidate Sujeet Kumar stood third.
The Lakhisarai seat is the bastion of the BJP, with Vijay Kumar Sinha also winning in the 2010 and 2015 Assembly polls.
In the 2015 Assembly elections, Vijay Sinha polled 75901 votes and defeated Janata Dal United’s Ramanand Mandal, who polled 69345 votes. Ram Pukar Mandal of the Shiv Sena had stood third in the contest.
For the record, Lakhisarai became a separate Assembly constituency in 1977.
Will Vijay Kumar Sinha be lucky for the fourth time, or will the Congress make inroads into the bastion of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) seat? The answer will be known only on Friday, when the counting of votes takes place for the Bihar polls 2025.
