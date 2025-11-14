ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: Will Vijay Kumar Sinha Win From The Lakhisarai Seat?

Lakhisarai: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and incumbent Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha is contesting from the Lakhisarai constituency in the Lakhisarai district. He is pitted against Congress candidate Amarendra Kumar.

A 63.46 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the Lakhisarai constituency, where polling was held in the first phase, on November 6, 2025.

Vijay Kumar Sinha is the incumbent MLA from the Lakhisarai seat. He emerged victorious in the 2020 Assembly polls after getting 74212 votes, defeating Congress candidate Amaresh Kumar, who polled 63729 votes. Independent candidate Sujeet Kumar stood third.

The Lakhisarai seat is the bastion of the BJP, with Vijay Kumar Sinha also winning in the 2010 and 2015 Assembly polls.