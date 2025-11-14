ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Assembly Election | Who Will Emerge Victorious From The Kadwa Seat?

Kadwa: One of the key seats in Bihar that went to polls is the Kadwa Assembly constituency in the Katihar district. Incumbent MLA and Congress legislature party leader in the outgoing Bihar Assembly, Shakeel Ahmad Khan, is contesting from the seat. His fight is with former MLA and Janata Dal (United) candidate Dulal Chand Goswami.

In the 2020 Assembly elections, Shakeel had emerged as the winner after securing 71267 votes. He defeated Lok Janshakti Party candidate Chandra Bhushan Thakur, who polled 38865 votes. Janata Dal United candidate Suraj Prakash Roy stood third after bagging 31779 votes.

In the 2015 Assembly elections, Congress had emerged victorious from the constituency with its candidate Shakeel emerging victorious. Khan had secured 56141 votes and defeated the BJP nominee Chandra Bhushan Thakur, who secured 50342 votes. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate Himraj Singh was at the third place after polling 23665 votes.