Bihar Assembly Election | Who Will Emerge Victorious From The Kadwa Seat?
Shakeel Ahmad Khan is pitted against former MLA and Janata Dal (United) candidate Dulal Chand Goswami
Published : November 14, 2025 at 6:46 AM IST
Kadwa: One of the key seats in Bihar that went to polls is the Kadwa Assembly constituency in the Katihar district. Incumbent MLA and Congress legislature party leader in the outgoing Bihar Assembly, Shakeel Ahmad Khan, is contesting from the seat. His fight is with former MLA and Janata Dal (United) candidate Dulal Chand Goswami.
In the 2020 Assembly elections, Shakeel had emerged as the winner after securing 71267 votes. He defeated Lok Janshakti Party candidate Chandra Bhushan Thakur, who polled 38865 votes. Janata Dal United candidate Suraj Prakash Roy stood third after bagging 31779 votes.
In the 2015 Assembly elections, Congress had emerged victorious from the constituency with its candidate Shakeel emerging victorious. Khan had secured 56141 votes and defeated the BJP nominee Chandra Bhushan Thakur, who secured 50342 votes. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate Himraj Singh was at the third place after polling 23665 votes.
The Bihar Assembly polls were held in two phases - November 6 and 11, and the counting of votes will be taken up on November 14. Will Shakeel Ahmad Khan get a third time, or will there be a new MLA from the Kadwa seat; we will only find out on November 14, 2025.
While the National Democratic Alliance is aiming to retain power, the INDIA bloc is confident of a change in regime.
Read More