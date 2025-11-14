ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Assembly Election | Who Will Emerge Winner In The Jhanjharpur Assembly Seat?

Bihar minister and BJP leader Nitish Mishra is contesting against Ram Narayan Yadav of the Communist Party of India

Bihar Assembly Election
File photo of BJP leader Nitish Mishra (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 14, 2025 at 6:41 AM IST

Jhanjharpur: One of the key seats in the 243-member Bihar Assembly is Jhanjharpur in Madhubani district. Bihar minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nitish Mishra is contesting against Ram Narayan Yadav of the Communist Party of India (CPI). He (Nitish) is the son of former chief minister and Congress stalwart Jagannath Mishra.

Nitish is the incumbent MLA from the seat and had won it in the 2020 Assembly polls. He secured 94854 votes and defeated Ram Narayan Yadav of the CPI, who bagged 53066 votes, while Ganga Prasad Gangotri, who contested as an independent, came third with 8658 votes.

In the 2015 Assembly elections, RJD had clinched the seat with its candidate Gulab Yadav emerging triumphant. He secured 64320 votes and defeated BJP candidate Nitish Mishra, who polled 63486 votes. It was a close fight in which the RJD won the seat. Sunil Kumar Jha, who contested the polls as an independent candidate, stood third with 7022 votes.

The Bihar Assembly polls were held in two phases. Voting was done on November 6 and 11, 2025, while the counting of votes will be taken up on November 14, 2025. Will Nitish Mishra, now 52-years-old, who is the Industries Minister, retain his seat? We will get the answer on November 14, 2025.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is in power, is aiming to retain it. While the INDIA bloc, which has declared Tejashvi Yadav as its Chief Ministerial candidate, is aiming to come to power. The INDIA bloc comprises Congress, RJD and other parties.

