Bihar Assembly Election | Who Will Emerge Victorious In Jamui Assembly Constituency?
2018 Commonwealth Games shooting gold medalist and incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Shreyasi Singh is pitted against RJD's Shamshad Alam
Published : November 14, 2025 at 6:48 AM IST
Jamui: The Jamui constituency in the Jamui district of Bihar is in the limelight as 2018 Commonwealth Games shooting gold medalist and incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Shreyasi Singh is pitted against Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) Shamshad Alam.
In the 2020 Assembly elections, Shreyasi Singh had won the polls after securing 79603 votes. She defeated RJD nominee Vijay Prakash, who secured 38544 votes. It was thus a comfortable victory for Shreyasi. JAP(L) candidate Mohammed Shamshad Alam stood third after securing 17800 votes.
In the 2015 Assembly polls, the seat was clinched by the RJD with its candidate Vijay Prakash getting 66577 votes. He defeated Ajoy Pratap of the BJP, who secured 58328 votes. Independent candidate Rabindra Kumar Mandal stood in the third position after polling just 8267 votes.
The Bihar Assembly polls were held in two phases. Voting was done on November 6 and 11, 2025, while the counting of votes will be taken up on November 14, 2025.
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is in power, is aiming to retain it. While the INDIA bloc, which has declared Tejashwi Prasad Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate, is aiming to come to power. The INDIA bloc comprises Congress, RJD and other parties. Will Shreyasi win the seat? We will know the answer on November 14, 2025.
