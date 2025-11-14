ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Assembly Election | Who Will Emerge Victorious In Jamui Assembly Constituency?

Jamui: The Jamui constituency in the Jamui district of Bihar is in the limelight as 2018 Commonwealth Games shooting gold medalist and incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Shreyasi Singh is pitted against Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) Shamshad Alam.

In the 2020 Assembly elections, Shreyasi Singh had won the polls after securing 79603 votes. She defeated RJD nominee Vijay Prakash, who secured 38544 votes. It was thus a comfortable victory for Shreyasi. JAP(L) candidate Mohammed Shamshad Alam stood third after securing 17800 votes.

In the 2015 Assembly polls, the seat was clinched by the RJD with its candidate Vijay Prakash getting 66577 votes. He defeated Ajoy Pratap of the BJP, who secured 58328 votes. Independent candidate Rabindra Kumar Mandal stood in the third position after polling just 8267 votes.