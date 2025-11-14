Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: Who Will Be The King Of Harnaut Seat?
Janata Dal United’s Hari Narayan Singh contests from Darbhanga against Congress's Arun Kumar.
Published : November 14, 2025 at 6:43 AM IST
Harnaut: The seat in Nalanda district of Bihar assumes significance because Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s native village, Kalyan Bigha, comes under it. Janata Dal United’s Hari Narayan Singh is pitted against Congress nominee Arun Kumar, and the duo are the top candidates. Hari Narayan has been successively elected since the 2010 Assembly elections, and the seat is a bastion of the JDU. He is seeking re-election.
In the 2020 Assembly elections, Hari Narayan emerged as the winner after securing 65404 votes, while his nearest rival, Mamata Devi of the Lok Janashakti Party, bagged 38163 votes. Kundan Kumar of the Congress had to be content with the third place after he polled 21144 votes.
In the 2015 Assembly elections, Hari Narayan had won the polls after securing 71933 votes. He had defeated Lok Janshakti Party nominee Arun Kumar, who polled 57638 votes, while NOTA stood at third place with 5523 votes.
Will the voters of Harnaut repose their faith in Hari Narayan, or will they elect a new MLA? This question will be answered on November 14, 2025, when the votes will be counted. If the seat is lost by the Janata Dal (United), it surely will be an embarrassment for Nitish Kumar.
