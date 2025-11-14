ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: Who Will Be The King Of Harnaut Seat?

Harnaut: The seat in Nalanda district of Bihar assumes significance because Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s native village, Kalyan Bigha, comes under it. Janata Dal United’s Hari Narayan Singh is pitted against Congress nominee Arun Kumar, and the duo are the top candidates. Hari Narayan has been successively elected since the 2010 Assembly elections, and the seat is a bastion of the JDU. He is seeking re-election.

In the 2020 Assembly elections, Hari Narayan emerged as the winner after securing 65404 votes, while his nearest rival, Mamata Devi of the Lok Janashakti Party, bagged 38163 votes. Kundan Kumar of the Congress had to be content with the third place after he polled 21144 votes.