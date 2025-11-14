Bihar Election Results 2025

Bihar Assembly Election | Will Prem Kumar Get A Ninth-Term From Gaya Town Seat?

Bihar Co-operative Minister and veteran eight-time BJP MLA Prem Kumar is seeking re-election

File photo of Prem Kumar (ETV Bharat)
Published : November 14, 2025 at 6:40 AM IST

Gaya Town: All eyes are on the Gaya Town seat from where Bihar Co-operative Minister and veteran eight-time Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Prem Kumar is seeking re-election. He is seeking a ninth term and is being challenged by Akhaury Onkar Nath of the Congress. Thus, we can safely say that the Gaya Town seat has been the bastion of the BJP.

The seat is famous for the Vishnupad Temple and the Pitri Paksha Mela, during which the Hindus from different parts of the world perform the last rituals for their departed parents, kin and ancestors.

In the 2020 Assembly polls, Prem Kumar had emerged as the winner after securing 66932 votes. He defeated Congress candidate Akhaury Onkar Nath, who polled 55034 votes. Interestingly, NOTA was in the third position after 1476 voters opted for it.

In the 2015 polls, Prem Kumar emerged as the winner. He secured 66891 votes and defeated Congress candidate Priya Ranjan, who managed to poll 44102 votes. Independent candidate Raj Kumar Prasad alias Raju Baranwal came third after bagging 7170 votes.

The elections for the 243-member Bihar Assembly was held in two phases. Voting was done on November 6 and 11, 2025, while the counting of votes will be taken up on November 14, 2025. On Friday, we will get to know whether the voters of the Gaya Town seat repose their faith in Prem Kumar or not.

