Bihar Assembly Election | Will Prem Kumar Get A Ninth-Term From Gaya Town Seat?

Gaya Town: All eyes are on the Gaya Town seat from where Bihar Co-operative Minister and veteran eight-time Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Prem Kumar is seeking re-election. He is seeking a ninth term and is being challenged by Akhaury Onkar Nath of the Congress. Thus, we can safely say that the Gaya Town seat has been the bastion of the BJP.

The seat is famous for the Vishnupad Temple and the Pitri Paksha Mela, during which the Hindus from different parts of the world perform the last rituals for their departed parents, kin and ancestors.

In the 2020 Assembly polls, Prem Kumar had emerged as the winner after securing 66932 votes. He defeated Congress candidate Akhaury Onkar Nath, who polled 55034 votes. Interestingly, NOTA was in the third position after 1476 voters opted for it.