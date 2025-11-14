Bihar Assembly Election | Who Will Be Victorious From Dhamdaha Constituency?
The battle is between Bihar minister Leshi Singh and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Santosh Kushwaha
Published : November 14, 2025 at 6:46 AM IST
Dhamdaha: The Dhamdaha Assembly constituency comes in the Purnea district of Bihar. Bihar minister and incumbent Janata Dal (United) MLA Leshi Singh, who is the wife of slain don Butan Singh, is pitted against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Santosh Kushwaha.
In the 2020 Assembly elections, Leshi emerged as the winner after she polled 97057 votes and defeated Dilip Kumar Yadav of the RJD. The RJD nominee secured 63463 votes while Kishore Kumar Yadav of the Lok Janshakti Party was in the third place.
In the 2015 Assembly elections, Leshi, a candidate of the JDU, had won the polls. She had polled 75,400 votes as against 45583 polled by Rashtriya Lok Samata Party nominee Shiv Shankar Thakur alias Shankar Azad, who stood in second place. The Jan Adikar Party (Loktantrik) nominee Dilip Kumar Yadav was third, having secured 12664 votes.
This time, the Bihar elections were held in two phases on November 6 and 11, and the counting of votes will be taken up on November 14, 2025 - the day we will get to know whether Leshi retains her seat or a new candidate is elected. For the record, 51-year-old Leshi is the Minister for Food and Consumer Protection in the incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.
Read More