Bihar Assembly Election | Who Will Be Victorious From Dhamdaha Constituency?

File photo of Bihar Minister Leshi Singh ( ETV Bharat )

Dhamdaha: The Dhamdaha Assembly constituency comes in the Purnea district of Bihar. Bihar minister and incumbent Janata Dal (United) MLA Leshi Singh, who is the wife of slain don Butan Singh, is pitted against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Santosh Kushwaha. In the 2020 Assembly elections, Leshi emerged as the winner after she polled 97057 votes and defeated Dilip Kumar Yadav of the RJD. The RJD nominee secured 63463 votes while Kishore Kumar Yadav of the Lok Janshakti Party was in the third place.