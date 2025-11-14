Bihar Election Results 2025

ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Assembly Election | Who Will Be Victorious From Dhamdaha Constituency?

The battle is between Bihar minister Leshi Singh and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Santosh Kushwaha

Bihar Assembly Election
File photo of Bihar Minister Leshi Singh (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 14, 2025 at 6:46 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Dhamdaha: The Dhamdaha Assembly constituency comes in the Purnea district of Bihar. Bihar minister and incumbent Janata Dal (United) MLA Leshi Singh, who is the wife of slain don Butan Singh, is pitted against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Santosh Kushwaha.

In the 2020 Assembly elections, Leshi emerged as the winner after she polled 97057 votes and defeated Dilip Kumar Yadav of the RJD. The RJD nominee secured 63463 votes while Kishore Kumar Yadav of the Lok Janshakti Party was in the third place.

In the 2015 Assembly elections, Leshi, a candidate of the JDU, had won the polls. She had polled 75,400 votes as against 45583 polled by Rashtriya Lok Samata Party nominee Shiv Shankar Thakur alias Shankar Azad, who stood in second place. The Jan Adikar Party (Loktantrik) nominee Dilip Kumar Yadav was third, having secured 12664 votes.

This time, the Bihar elections were held in two phases on November 6 and 11, and the counting of votes will be taken up on November 14, 2025 - the day we will get to know whether Leshi retains her seat or a new candidate is elected. For the record, 51-year-old Leshi is the Minister for Food and Consumer Protection in the incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

Read More

  1. Exit Polls Hint At Nitish Magic In Bihar, JD(U) May Emerge As Single Largest Party
  2. Women Emerge As 'Kingmakers' In Bihar, Fill Void Created By Migrant Workers In State

TAGGED:

DHAMDAHA SEAT
RASHTRIYA JANATA DAL
LESHI SINGH
SANTOSH KUSHWAHA
BIHAR ELECTION 2025
BIHAR ASSEMBLY ELECTION

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Will New Component In Ancient Indian Ancestry Throw Genomic Research Into South Asian History Wide Open?

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.