Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: Who Will Emerge As The Winner From Darbhanga Seat?

Darbhanga: The seat of the Mithila culture and the former Darbhanga Raj. Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and revenue and land reforms minister Sanjay Saraogi is facing a challenge from Umesh Sahani of Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP), The Plurals Party founder Pushpam Priya and others.

And hence it is one of the crucial seats in Bihar. In the 2020 Assembly elections, Sanjay Saroagi was elected as the MLA, after he polled 84144 votes. He defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal nominee Amar Nath Gami, who bagged 73505 votes. Independent candidate Shankar Kumar Jha stood in the third place after he managed to poll only 2757 votes.

In the 2015 Assembly elections, too, it was Sanjay Saraogi who had emerged as the winner on a BJP ticket. Saraogi had polled 77776 votes and defeated RJD candidate Om Prakash Kheria, who had polled 70316 votes. Independent candidate Jagdish Sah stood third.