Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: Who Will Be The King Of Danapur Assembly Seat?
Former Union minister and BJP leader Ram Kripal Yadav contests from Danapuri against RJD's jailed gangster Ritlal Yadav.
Published : November 14, 2025 at 6:38 AM IST
Danapur: The Danapur constituency is located on the outskirts of Bihar’s capital Patna. Former Union minister Ram Kripal Yadav of the BJP is pitted against incumbent MLA and jailed gangster Ritlal Yadav, who is contesting on a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ticket. Ram Kripal was earlier with the RJD, but later he switched to the BJP. Once upon a time, he was considered close to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad.
In the 2020 elections, RJD’s Ritlal Yadav emerged as the winner. He polled 89895 votes and defeated his nearest rival, Asha Devi of the BJP. Asha Devi polled 73971 votes while Rashtriya Lok Samata Party’s Deepak Kumar stood third after securing just 7731 votes.
In the 2015 elections, the BJP candidate Asha Devi secured 72192 votes and emerged triumphant. She defeated the RJD candidate Raj Kishore Yadav, who secured 66983 votes. Independent candidate Tinku Yadav stood in third place after bagging 13002 votes. Asha Devi of the BJP had won in the 2010 Assembly elections.
Danapur also has urban voters, as it is located on the outskirts of Patna, and there are several civic issues in the constituency. Who will be the king of Danapur? This question will be answered on November 14, 2025, the day when votes will be counted.
