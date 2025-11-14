ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: Who Will Be The King Of Danapur Assembly Seat?

Danapur: The Danapur constituency is located on the outskirts of Bihar’s capital Patna. Former Union minister Ram Kripal Yadav of the BJP is pitted against incumbent MLA and jailed gangster Ritlal Yadav, who is contesting on a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ticket. Ram Kripal was earlier with the RJD, but later he switched to the BJP. Once upon a time, he was considered close to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad.

In the 2020 elections, RJD’s Ritlal Yadav emerged as the winner. He polled 89895 votes and defeated his nearest rival, Asha Devi of the BJP. Asha Devi polled 73971 votes while Rashtriya Lok Samata Party’s Deepak Kumar stood third after securing just 7731 votes.